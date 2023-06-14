“Hope His Producer had His Binky Nearby”- CNN Leftist Jake Tapper Gets OBLITERATED After He Throws Fit over Trump Supporters Singing “Happy Birthday” to President (VIDEO)

Jake Tapper was in a foul mood Tuesday despite seeing the man he despises most get arrested by the Biden regime for nonexistent crimes.

As Cristina Laila reported, President Trump on Tuesday arrived to the Miami federal courthouse for his arraignment.

GP’s Kristinn Taylor reported that the federal indictment against Trump was released Friday afternoon and revealed the charges the former president is facing. It shows 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, maximum: 10 years in prison, $250,000 fine. Counts: 32, conspiracy to obstruct justice, max 20 yrs, $250K; 33, withholding a document or record, max 20 yrs, $250K; 34, corruptly concealing a document or record, max 20 yrs, $250K; 35, concealing a document in a federal investigation, max 20 yrs, $250K; 36, scheme to conceal, max 5 yrs, $250K; and 37, false statements and representations, max 5yrs, $250K.

Trump faces a whopping 100 YEARS in prison if convicted of all charges and given the max on each one. This would mean he would die behind bars.

Despite this foreboding possibility, Trump appeared to be in good spirits following the arraignment. He went to a popular Miami restaurant called Versailles, which serves Cuban food.

While there, he posed for photos with supporters and could be seen flashing a thumbs up.

While CNN was airing coverage of Trump’s trip to Versailles, Tapper got triggered by the adulation being shown toward Trump especially when he heard them start singing “happy birthday” to the former president. Trump turns 77 on Wednesday.

The liberal anchor turned to individuals behind the camera and said “The folks in the control room, I don’t need to see anymore of that!” He’s trying to turn it into a spectacle and into a campaign ad. That is enough of that!

Tapper literally got triggered over Trump fans wishing the former president a “happy birthday!”

WATCH:

Fake News Jake Tapper Having A Meltdown Watching Footage Of President Trump At Miami Cafe “The folks in the control room, I don’t need to see anymore of that.”

pic.twitter.com/i2AXY4P8ah — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 13, 2023

As one can imagine, Trump fans had an absolute field day over Tapper’s crybaby fit. The comments online toward the fake news anchor were absolutely brutal.

Here are some of the best ones:

https://t.co/PmXuJZnAZN

Since you couldn’t watch on your show today!😂😂 — Claire1923 (@mmogenhan13) June 13, 2023

Afraid of all the love Trump gets? — Shanna (@BubbabratShanna) June 14, 2023

Happy Birthday to Mr. Trump. 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 — The American (@TomGray29146869) June 14, 2023

I hope his producer had his binky nearby, the poor baby. — Kelly (@RebelChick66) June 13, 2023

Poor JT

LmaOOOOoO cry more pic.twitter.com/7TzbavotW5 — ToniG19 (@toni_g19) June 13, 2023

Poor, poor, Jake. I hope he doesn’t suffer PTSD from seeing this. 😏

🤡 — Deb– Redacted Redacted (@debster7301) June 13, 2023