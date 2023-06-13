“Food For Everyone!” – Miami Restaurant Diners Sing Happy Birthday to Trump, Pray Over Him After Arraignment (VIDEO)

by

President Trump on Tuesday entered Versailles restaurant in Miami to a crowd of supporters following his arraignment.

Last week President Trump was indicted on 37 federal charges in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Trump came face to face with Special Counsel Jack Smith in the courtroom on Tuesday.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The former president made an unannounced stop at a popular Cuban restaurant and announced “food for everyone!”

The restaurant diners also sang happy birthday to Trump (Trump’s birthday is tomorrow) and prayed over him.

WATCH:

“Happy Birthday, Mr. President!”

WATCH:

Additional video:

A gentleman prayed over Trump.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.