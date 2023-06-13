“Food For Everyone!” – Miami Restaurant Diners Sing Happy Birthday to Trump, Pray Over Him After Arraignment (VIDEO)

President Trump on Tuesday entered Versailles restaurant in Miami to a crowd of supporters following his arraignment.

Last week President Trump was indicted on 37 federal charges in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Trump came face to face with Special Counsel Jack Smith in the courtroom on Tuesday.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The former president made an unannounced stop at a popular Cuban restaurant and announced “food for everyone!”

The restaurant diners also sang happy birthday to Trump (Trump’s birthday is tomorrow) and prayed over him.

JUST IN – "Food for everyone" Trump chants out at Versailles restaurant in Miami, as a crowd gathers around him. People prayed for him as he entered pic.twitter.com/YXSH8P7Xq0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 13, 2023

“Happy Birthday, Mr. President!”

WOW! Restaurant diners sing Happy Birthday to President Trump as he greets supporters. pic.twitter.com/el493XMeq0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 13, 2023

Former Pres. Trump stops at the popular Cuban restaurant Versailles after leaving the Miami courthouse. Trump says "food for everyone" as supporters sing "Happy Birthday" ahead of his birthday on Wednesday.pic.twitter.com/3Mz1xi1Cyk — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 13, 2023

A gentleman prayed over Trump.

WATCH: