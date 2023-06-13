JUST IN: Trump and Aide Walt Nauta ‘Under Arrest’ At Miami Federal Courthouse – Booked, Fingerprinted

Joe Biden had his political opponent arrested on Tuesday…. meanwhile, the feckless Republican party is doing NOTHING to fight back.

President Trump on Tuesday arrived to the Miami federal courthouse for his arraignment.

Trump’s aide, Walt Nauta, who was indicted along with the former president, also made an appearance in court.

Both Trump and his aide Walt Nauta were placed ‘under arrest,’ booked and fingerprinted as they awaited Tuesday’s court proceedings.

Trump was not placed in handcuffs and no mugshot was taken.

President Trump pleaded not guilty.

CNN reported:

Former President Donald Trump has been arrested at the federal courthouse in Miami and will soon be arraigned on charges related to mishandling classified documents. Deputy marshals have booked the former president and take electronic copies of his fingerprints during Tuesday’s proceedings. They were not expected to take a mugshot of Trump, given his recognizability. Trump’s aide and co-defendant, Walt Nauta has been arrested, fingerprinted and processed. The criminal charges in the Justice Department’s classified documents case escalates the legal jeopardy surrounding the 2024 GOP front-runner. Tuesday’s hearing, at 3 p.m. ET in Miami, is expected to be procedural in nature. Trump will enter a plea, there will be a discussion of the conditions of his pretrial release, and it’s possible that potential restrictions around Trump’s conduct as the case moves forward are brought up.

President Trump was indicted on 37 counts last week: 31 charges for willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes that stemmed from notes memorialized by Trump’s attorney.

Trump’s aide Waltine (Walt) Nauta was also indicted by the Florida grand jury hearing evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

According to the indictment, Walt Nauta was told to move boxes after the former president received a subpoena in May for classified documents.

Walt Nauta is a former White House employee and Navy veteran who worked valet for Trump and served as a personal staffer at Mar-a-Lago.

According to the federal indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Nauta was charged along with Trump in counts 32, 33, 43, 35, and 36.

The charges include conspiracy, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation and scheme to conceal.

Walt Nauta was also charged alone in count 38: False statements and misrepresentations.

Nauta’s lawyer Stanley Woodward filed a complaint in the DC court alleging prosecutorial misconduct.

DOJ prosecutor Jay Bratt tried to bribe Walt Naut’s lawyer Stanley Woodward in order to get his client to testify against Trump.

Bratt brought up Woodward’s application for a judgeship and suggested it would be blocked unless he forced his client to testify against Trump.