JUST-IN: Arizona Supreme Court Issues Joke Sanctions Against Kari Lake Over Accurate Claim of 35,563 Unaccounted For Ballots – Fraudulent Signatures to Go Back to Trial! (ORDER INCLUDED)

The Arizona Supreme Court issued a new order on Thursday, denying Katie Hobbs’ request for attorneys’ fees from Kari Lake but still sanctioning Lake’s attorneys and ordering her to pay $2,000 to the Supreme Court.

Kari Lake’s lawsuit will now go back to trial on the critical issue of fraudulent signature verification; however, Maricopa County refuses to provide her legal team or We The People AZ with ballot affidavit signatures from the 2022 Election. See examples of the fraudulent signatures accepted by Maricopa County here.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, The Arizona Supreme Court ruled in Lake’s favor and remanded the erroneously dismissed signature verification back to the trial court for further review. Attorneys for Lake have filed a Motion for Status Conference to expedite this review.

The new sanction is a joke, but it’s still wrong.

The Court states, “claims are sanctionable if they are brought ‘without substantial justification.’ Further, ‘without substantial justification’ means that the ‘claim or defense is groundless and is not made in good faith.’”

However, Lake previously filed a Motion for Leave in the Arizona Supreme Court, proving that 35,563 ballots were unaccounted for in the County’s forms documenting the delivery of ballots to Runbeck and the forms documenting the number of ballots received from Runbeck.

Maricopa County falsely claimed that Kari Lake “presents—for the first time—a misleading factual theory about chain-of-custody documents” and “does not present any argument illustrating a need for this Court to review the court of appeals’ Opinion.” However, this issue was presented in the Arizona Court of Appeals.

Maricopa County just refuses to answer the central question of why there are over 35,000 unaccounted-for ballots. They also offer no response to the Runbeck whistleblower, who testified that ballots could be inserted anywhere in the process at Runbeck and that the employees were inserting ballots into the ballot stream. And Maricopa County is still avoiding the central issues that the county deliberately ignored the mandatory chain of custody requirements and the failures to do logic and accuracy testing. Clearly, Maricopa County misrepresented the facts to the court. They just didn’t follow the law.

From Lake’s Arizona Appeals Court Reply Brief:

Counting the number of ballots recorded on the Runbeck created “ MC Inbound —Receipt of Delivery” forms for early ballots delivered to Runbeck on and after Election Day documents only263,379 early ballots received by Runbeck. Hobbs.Appx:123- In comparison, the “MC Incoming Scan Receipts” Hobbs (Hobbs.App:132-61) cites in her brief, documentsthe total number of early ballots scanned for signature verification at Runbeck as 298,942, the same figure reported by the Runbeck whistleblower noted in Lake’s opening brief at 18. In other words, the ve ry “MC Inbound Receipt of Delivery” forms that Hobbs points to as chain of custody, fail to document any record of delivery or receipt of the other 35,563 ballots scanned at Runbeck, an i nexplicable discrepancy that far exceeds the margin between Hobbs and Lake

The Arizona Supreme Court wrongfully “concluded and expressly stated that the assertion was unsupported by the record, and nothing in Lake’s Motion for Leave to file a motion for reconsideration provides reason to revisit that issue.” This claim was supported; they just ignored Lake’s argument.

This is why Runbeck and Maricopa County refused to provide video footage from their loading docks and warehouse after election day.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, We The People AZ Alliance will be filing a lawsuit after Maricopa County and Runbeck Election Services denied lawful public records requests for footage at their facility, which could prove that 35,563 illegal ballots were added to the count. Runbeck’s liberal attorney is also the same attorney who represented Katie Hobbs in Lake’s lawsuit.

What will the Court do when We The People AZ Alliance and Lake attorney Bryan Blehm prove the massive discrepancy which doubles Hobbs’ margin of “victory”?

Read the full order below:

