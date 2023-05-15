UPDATE: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Clarifies Whistleblower that Leads Directly to Joe Biden Crime is Not Lost – But Other Whistleblowers Missing (VIDEO)

On Sunday, The Gateway Pundit reported that Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures that an informant on Biden family crimes might have gone missing.

“Well, we investigated and the people we tracked down going back to the CEFC, the two main players in that business as well as all the Americans that were involved in the different Biden influence peddling schemes as well as the Serbian national. Nine of ten people that we’ve identified, they we very good knowledge with respect to the Bidens, they’re one of three things. They’re either currently in court, they’re currently in jail, or they’re currently missing,” Comer said when asked if there are any whistleblowers missing.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made it clear late Sunday that a whistleblower for Joe Biden is not missing.

“Just to be clear. Our whistle blower for Joe Biden is not missing,” Greene tweeted.

Just to be clear. Our whistle blower for Joe Biden is not missing. https://t.co/LfNlr2JBmv — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 14, 2023

On Monday, Rep. Greene joined Steve Bannon on Warroom to set the record straight: the whistleblower who provided the information that led to Joe Biden accepting money from a foreign national in exchange for foreign policy favors is safe.

However, Greene confirmed that other whistleblowers are missing.

“And I want to be very clear with everyone watching again today, the whistleblower that brought us that leads directly to Joe Biden, that Joe Biden took a payment from a foreign national in exchange for foreign policy favors that whistleblower is not lost and they are safe, but they do fear for their lives,” said Greene. “That whistleblower came through us, thankfully, through the help of Senator Grassley. So that is a fact. That is the truth.

“But other whistleblowers, yes, they are missing. They’re either in court, they’re in jail, or we cannot talk with them at this time because they can’t be found,” Greene added.

WATCH: