Student Protester at NYU Appears Unaware Why She is Even There – Turns to Question Friend (VIDEO)

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a student protester at New York University who seems confused about why she is even there.

As often happens in a moment like this, young progressives will flock to a protest or cause without understanding all of the details. They just know that their friends on the left are doing it and therefore it must be a good cause.

This is so telling about this entire movement.

Newsweek reports:

Woman’s Reason for Joining Pro-Palestinian Protest Goes Viral

A woman’s reasoning for joining a pro-Palestinian protest at New York University (NYU) has gone viral on social media this week.

On Wednesday, former New York City Mayor and lawyer to former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, showcasing an interview with a pro-Palestinian protester.

In the video, the individual is asked about the goal of protesters at NYU, to which the person responded, “I think the goal is showing our support for Palestine and demanding that NYU stops.”

“I honestly don’t know all of what NYU is doing … I really don’t know,” the individual says.

As the video continues, the individual is seen speaking to another fellow protester and asking if she is aware of why they are protesting.

“I wish I was more educated,” the second protester is heard saying.

Here’s the video:

Just amazing.

Question: Where are the parents of all these students? Aren’t they embarrassed?

