New Evidence Reveals Deep State Behind “Hispanic Nazi Mass Shooter” Conspiracy – Photos Came from Previously Unrelated NY Post Article – COMPLETE LIES!

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that at least 8 people died Saturday, including the shooter, following a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlet mall in Allen, Texas. The mainstream media is desperate to pin the tragedy by an Hispanic sociopath on “white supremacy.”
The Gateway Pundit reported the feds are allegedly investigating whether shooter Mauricio Garcia expressed interest in white supremacy. Over the weekend, The Washington Post even floated the idea that the Hispanic shooter may have had ‘Neo-Nazi’ beliefs.
Probably done posting in this thread, but in summary:
The Allen shooter was obviously a white supremacist / neo-Nazi. He was basically announcing that he was going to do a mass shooting for months beforehand, and planned his target weeks in advance.
Additionally, there are questions regarding the photos used by Toler and the origin of the information.
These questions are worth asking of the Allen, Texas shooter and the recent revelations about him. This is not a comprehensive list of questions, or points.
– Why was the shooter misidentified several times?
– The shooter wasn’t white.
– How were his neo-Nazi affiliations…
The alleged shooter’s alleged profile claims that he was inspired by Libs of TikTok. Between this and the Tim Pool references, this thing is suspect. Where is his Twitter account? Why was he using a Russian social media site to write was essentially a diary to zero followers? pic.twitter.com/2L7w4ZWjPk
