UPDATE: Shooter Dead at Allen Premium Mall in Allen, Texas – At Least Four Victims Dead

by

An active gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets, resulting in multiple victims.

There have been unconfirmed reports that at least five people have been down, with 3-4 casualties. More than 100 shots allegedly fired during the shooting spree.

The mall went on lockdown, and law enforcement was immediately on the scene.

The Allen Police Department has arrived on the site, as reported by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office to Fox News Digital. The office confirmed to FOX 4 that “some victims” have been hurt, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Video from the mall shows shoppers running from the gunfire.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

