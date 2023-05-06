UPDATE: Shooter Dead at Allen Premium Mall in Allen, Texas – At Least Four Victims Dead

An active gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets, resulting in multiple victims.

There have been unconfirmed reports that at least five people have been down, with 3-4 casualties. More than 100 shots allegedly fired during the shooting spree.

The mall went on lockdown, and law enforcement was immediately on the scene.

The Allen Police Department has arrived on the site, as reported by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office to Fox News Digital. The office confirmed to FOX 4 that “some victims” have been hurt, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.

🚨#UPDATE: Video from Fox 4 shows multiple people being evacuated being walked by approximately 4 bodies covered in blood in white sheets outside of H&M following the active shooter that took place a while ago at Allen outlets mall pic.twitter.com/CBklCmSQrJ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 6, 2023

Video from the mall shows shoppers running from the gunfire.