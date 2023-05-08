Feds Investigating Whether Texas Mall Mass Shooter Mauricio Garcia Expressed Interest in White Supremacy

The feds are investigating whether Dallas mall mass shooter Mauricio Garcia expressed interest in white supremacy.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that at least 8 people died including the shooter Saturday following a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlet mall in Allen, Texas.

The Washington Post over the weekend floated the idea that the Hispanic shooter may have had ‘Neo-Nazi’ beliefs.

Now the feds are investigating Mauricio Garcia’s possible white supremacy ties.

The Associated Press reported: