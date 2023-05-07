Far Left Washington Post Clings to Political Narrative-Claims Hispanic Texas Mall Shooter May Have Had Neo-Nazi Beliefs

The far left Washington Post is clinging hard to their political narrative in reporting on the Texas mall shooter.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that at least nine people have died including the shooter Saturday following a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlet mall in Allen, Texas.

TGP shared that Texas State Police officially identified the man responsible for slaughtering eight innocent people according Fox News. The outlet obtained police records showing the suspect is 33-year-old Mauricio Martinez Garcia of Dallas, Texas.

And yet The Washington Post desperately wants to tie the hispanic shooter to “white supremacy.”

The suspect has tattoo on one hand that some suspect is gang related.

BREAKING: The mass shooter in Allen today was a Hispanic male with what appears to be a gang tattoo on his hand. pic.twitter.com/CUs4mJHrFl — @amuse (@amuse) May 7, 2023

Despite the identity of the killer being released, The Washington Post “reports”:

Gunman in Texas Mall Shooting May Have Had Neo-Nazi Beliefs ALLEN, Tex. — The gunman who opened fire on an outlet mall in a Dallas suburb Saturday, killing at least eight people, was a man in his early 30s who may have had white supremacist or neo-Nazi beliefs, people familiar with the investigation said Sunday. Mauricio Garcia, a local resident, had multiple weapons on him and in his nearby car, said people familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. Authorities have not released a motive, but a patch on his chest said “RWDS,” an acronym that stands for Right Wing Death Squad, according to people familiar with the investigation. The phrase is popular among right wing extremists, neo-Nazis and white supremacists, they said. In addition to the weapons found on his body, investigators found another five guns inside his car nearby, these people said.