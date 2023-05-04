“Make America Great Again. Bring Us Peace Again.” – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Calls for President Trump’s Re-Election to End The War in Ukraine at CPAC Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for President Trump to be re-elected Thursday at CPAC Hungary.

“I am sure that if President Trump was the President today, there would not be any war in the Ukraine or in Europe,” stated Orban.

As The Ukrainian war heats up, President Trump is needed now more than ever to achieve world peace again.

Russian officials are reportedly labeling Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine the “Kyiv terrorist regime” and are ready to strike Zelenskyy’s home following reports that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Vladimir Putin. Who knows what Joe Biden and his illegitimate cronies might get us into if the war continues to escalate like this? World War 3?

Lake announced in a statement Tuesday that she will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who, unlike Joe Biden, puts his people first and isn’t in bed with the Ukrainians.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Ukrainian beggar and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to pound sand earlier this year as he visited the EU HQ in Brussels to beg for more money, arms and fighter jets. Orban said that Hungary would not get involved in the Ukraine war “in the interest of the country and its people.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that Kari Lake is visiting Hungary and Europe to give the keynote address at CPAC Hungary and meet with top European conservative leaders. Hungarian News outlets are absolutely amazed by Kari Lake, using phrases like “most charismatic,” “adamant and uncompromising,” and “one of CPAC Hungary’s most important speakers this year” to describe her.

Lake recently told the War Room Posse why she is in Hungary, meeting with Orban and speaking at CPAC. She also slammed former Nazi George Soros, calling him “the most infamous person from Hungary,” whose “arch-enemy number one” is Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

CPAC Hungary is being held today and tomorrow in Budapest’s Bálna (Whale) Conference Center. Kari Lake will speak between 9:00 am to 10:00 am MST.

Lake shared the clip of Orban endorsing President Trump and MAGA on her Twitter just hours ago. The large crowd erupted in applause for President Trump.

Watch below:

Orban: I am sure that if President Trump was the President today, there would not be any war in the Ukraine or in Europe. Mr. President, come back. Make America Great Again. Bring us peace again.

WATCH: @PM_ViktorOrban calls for President Trump to be re-elected “Mr. President, come back, Make America Great Again, bring us peace again!” I couldn’t agree more! pic.twitter.com/df83mekWyr — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 4, 2023

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on Kari Lake’s European tour and CPAC speech.