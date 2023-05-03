JUST IN: MAGA STAR Kari Lake to Give KEYNOTE ADDRESS at CPAC Hungary in Budapest, Hungarian Media Loves Her! – Lake to Meet With Hungarian Prime Minister and Top Conservative Leaders in Europe

Kari Lake will give the keynote address at CPAC Hungary this Friday as she travels to Europe to meet with conservative foreign leaders and “discuss common-sense solutions and ideas that can put the People First,” according to a statement.

CPAC Hungary will be held on April 4 and 5 in Budapest’s Bálna (Whale) Conference Center.

Lake announced that she will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who, unlike Joe Biden, puts his people first and isn’t in bed with the Ukrainians. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to pound sand earlier this year as he visited the EU HQ in Brussels to beg for more money, arms and fighter jets. Orbán said that Hungary would not get involved in the Ukraine war “in the interest of the country and its people.”

Center for Fundamental Rights, a conservative Hungarian research institute, tweeted, welcoming Kari Lake to town.

Meet @KariLake, one of the most charismatic #Republican politicians to come to #Budapest for #CPACHungary! The former candidate for governor in #Arizona has said that the #UkraineWar️ is not our war, and that an immediate #ceasefire and #peace deal is necessary. She was kind enough to give us an interview – and she will open Day 2 of #CPAC on Friday!

🤝 🇺🇸 Meet @KariLake, one of the most charismatic #Republican politicians to come to #Budapest for #CPACHungary!

🕊 The former candidate for governor in #Arizona has said that the #UkraineWar️ is not our war, and that an immediate #ceasefire and #peace deal is necessary.

🎙She… pic.twitter.com/H8tXWTrFBI — The Center (@alapjogokert) May 2, 2023

Kari Lake released the following statement last night:

KARI LAKE EXPANDS MOVEMENT TO EUROPE. PLANS TO MEET WITH HUNGARY PM VIKTOR ORBAN AND OTHER CONSERVATIVE LEADERS Budapest, Hungary – This week, Kari Lake travels to Budapest for PAC Hungary. During her travels, she plans to meet with prominent European leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Viktor Orban and the policies he has instituted in Hungary. Every nation deserves a leader who puts their country first,” said Lake. “Heading into the crucial 2024 election, it is paramount to our success that we learn as much as we can from successful populist leaders like Prime Minister Orban.” Lake is confident that her trip “will provide a wonderful opportunity for me to discuss common-sense solutions and ideas that can put the People First with some of the most knowledgeable conservative minds in Europe.” Kari Lake will speak at CPAC Hungary on May 5th, between 9:00 am to 10:00 am local time. Lake will complete her European tour by traveling to London and meeting with some of England’s top conservative leaders early next week.

I’m taking our movement to Europe this week to meet with @PM_ViktorOrban & other conservative leaders to discuss common-sense solutions that work. Read my full statement here ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/684qmALJjm — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 3, 2023

Lake later tweeted a photo of herself meeting with Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet, who called her “one of CPAC Hungary’s most important speakers this year.”

It was an honor to sit down with the Magyar Nemzet in Budapest this morning to discuss the future of the Populist Movements in both Hungary and the United States! 🇭🇺 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1tiUz6qCxR — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 3, 2023

The Hungarian press is already boasting about Lake’s appearance in Budapest.

“She is anti-illegal immigration, family-friendly, pro-peace, adamant and uncompromising. These are the best words to describe Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s political creed,” writes Magyar Nemzet and Demokrata.

Kari Lake is an international superstar. No honest person believes her stolen election for Arizona Governor was free or fair.