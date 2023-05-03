Liar Antony Blinken “Cannot Validate” Reports Ukraine Attempted to Hit Kremlin with Drones Overnight – Russian MP Says “Time To Launch Missile Attack On Zelensky’s Residence”

Russian officials are reportedly labeling Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine the “Kyiv terrorist regime” and are ready to strike Zelenskyy’s home following reports that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Vladimir Putin.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who infamously lies about Russia, says he “cannot validate” these claims and “would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Russian news said on Wednesday that Ukraine attempted to hit the Kremlin overnight with a drone strike in an assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin.

The video was released by Russian news earlier this morning.

Putin was reportedly not hurt in the attempted bombing.

Zero Hedge tweeted,

*BLINKEN: `CAN’T IN ANY WAY VALIDATE’ REPORTS DRONE HIT KREMLIN Need 51 former intel officials’ fake opinions first.

This is in reference to Blinken’s treasonous scheme to assemble a list of 51 government intel leaders to sign a report stating the lie that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. The intel leaders all lied. They knew it was a lie. Joe Biden knew it was a lie. The media knew this was a lie.

Why should we believe him now?

The Times of Israel reports,

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he is highly skeptical of any allegations made by Russia, after Moscow claimed Kyiv had launched a drone attack on the Kremlin. “I’ve seen the reports. I cannot validate them, we simply don’t know,” Blinken says at an event in Washington. “I would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt.”

Meanwhile, Zero Hedge reports

Update(10:02ET) : Zelensky's office is insisting it had nothing to do with the drone strike on the Kremlin, which Russian officials say was a "terrorist" attempt to assassinate President Putin: Even though Ukraine has denied involvement, pro-Kremlin voices are already calling for revenge. In a social media post, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of Russia's lower house of Parliament, said: "We will demand the use of weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime." The reaction out of lawmakers in Russia's State Duma has been predictably hawkish, also with prominent Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet reportedly saying "It's time to launch a missile attack on Zelensky's residence." Via news wires: RUSSIAN PARLIAMENT SPEAKER DEMANDS KYIV REGIME BE DESTROYED AFTER DRONE ATTACK ON KREMLIN The New York Times meanwhile has underscored that "If confirmed, it would be the most audacious attempted strike on Russian soil since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year." The report also provides a reminder of recent US intelligence revelations which previewed just such a scenario as drones targeting the Kremlin: Local and regional authorities in Russia have reported a series of drone strikes in recent months. Some have landed close to Ukraine's border with Russia, but at least one has hit south of Moscow. Ukraine has not acknowledged responsibility for most of the incidents. Moscow is around 280 miles northeast of the Ukrainian border at its closest point. Last month, The Washington Post reported that the United States had secretly monitored discussions among Ukrainian officials about possible attacks against Moscow timed to coincide with the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia's invasion. The White House feared that such a move would provoke an aggressive response from Moscow, and two days before the anniversary, the C.I.A. said that Ukraine's intelligence directorate "had agreed, at Washington's request, to postpone strikes" on Moscow. The information was part of a trove of classified U.S. intelligence documents obtained by The Post and other news organizations. Meanwhile, overnight there were also new Russian aerial attacks against Kiev and other locations throughout Ukraine. There continue to be reports of Russian bombers airborne over the country, as people on the ground brace for more waves of strikes. Speculation continues over the drone attack on the Kremlin…

This is a developing story…