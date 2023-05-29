GET YOUR TICKETS ONLINE: Kari Lake to Hold ‘Defend America Rally’ With Former ICE Director Tom Homan in Phoenix, AZ – LOCATION TBD

Kari Lake is set to hold a “Defend America Rally” with ICE Director under President Trump, Tom Homan, in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday.

This comes as illegitimate Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs continues the illegitimate President Joe Biden’s agenda and leaves the border wide open to the cartels.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake’s fight against the stolen Arizona Midterm election, her recent trial on remand from the Arizona Supreme Court, and her plans to secure the Southern Border once she takes her rightful place as Governor.

Despite massive evidence of fraud in the Midterm Election and sham signature verification, The Gateway Pundit recently reported that Judge Peter A. Thompson again ruled in favor of Defendants, claiming that “level one and level two signature review did take place in some fashion.”

That’s all it takes. Maricopa County didn’t need to verify signatures accurately or in accordance with the law. They just needed to review signatures “in some fashion,” according to Thompson.

However, new evidence has emerged that shows Maricopa County employees engaging in the secret and illegal reconfiguration of voting machines after they were certified and before the election, causing voting machines to fail at 59% of voting locations targeting Republicans on Election Day.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kari Lake plans to appeal the bogus ruling. Lake said in a recent press conference she will “continue pushing our case to the United States Supreme Court.”

Lake is expected to speak about her appeal process and advocate for President Trump’s border policies to fix our country in 2024 at Wednesday’s rally.

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson will attend and provide updates on this rally along with Real America’s Voice all-star correspondent Ben Bergquam.