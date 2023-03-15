REPORT: Illegal Border Crossings Already Increasing Since Governor Katie Hobbs Took Office – 30% More ‘Gotaways’ In Hobbs’ Second Month

Illegal immigration in Arizona is already increasing under the new fraudulently elected regime as Texas secures its southern border and Katie Hobbs leaves the border wide open.

The Cartels are reportedly crossing more through Arizona simply because it is easier for them. “The cartels run a business. They will choose the path of least resistance in order to lose as little product as possible,” said Jobe Dickinson, president of the Border Security Alliance.

Arizona CBP officials reportedly saw an almost 10% increase in apprehensions last month compared to January 2023 and roughly 30% more gotaways in February compared to the previous month.

Former Texas ICE and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent told The Gateway Pundit earlier this year, “Arizona leads the numbers and gotaways when you compare Texas, New Mexico, and California, Arizona beats those numbers combined in gotaways. These are individuals that we have no idea who they are. Gotaways are, for those that don’t know, people illegally coming into this country that are not detected… and they’re going to every part of our country, not just the state of Arizona, but every part of our country. And we don’t know who they are, they’re not being completely vetted. As a matter of fact, even the ones that turn themselves in are not being completely vetted, so we don’t know who they are.”

This is further exacerbating the already massive fentanyl crisis that is flowing primarily through Arizona from Mexico and China. Avila told The Gateway Pundit, “Arizona is ground zero for the smuggling of fentanyl, not only into Arizona but the rest of the country.”

As Kari Lake, whose election was tragically stolen in 2022, said frequently on the campaign trail, “Arizona is the pipeline for fentanyl” in America.

The Gateway Pundit reported on a joint press conference last month with Tempe Police Interim Chief Josie Montenegro, Phoenix DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz, and Kris Mayes held a joint press conference to discuss the massive narcotic seizures in the Phoenix area, including over four and a half million fentanyl pills and over 140 pounds of fentanyl powder. “I want to be crystal clear. The drugs that are flooding Arizona every single day are sourced primarily by one evil entity, the Sinaloa Drug Cartel,” said Phoenix DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz.

Fraudulently elected Attorney General Kris Mayes admitted during the conference that half of the fentanyl pills seized nationwide last year were seized in Arizona.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Mayes then REFUSED to answer questions from The Gateway Pundit about the illegal immigration and drug crisis and her and Katie Hobbs’ plans to secure the border. She dodged all of our questions because they have no plan to secure the border!

The Center Square reported:

Since Gov. Katie Hobbs was sworn into office in January, the number of foreign nationals illegally entering Arizona has increased primarily in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Tucson Sector. And as several factors, including Texas expanding border security efforts, are resulting in illegal border crossings increasing further west, law enforcement officials say Arizona can expect greater numbers. Arizona’s 378 miles of shared border with Mexico is patrolled by agents in two CBP sectors of Tucson and Yuma. Last month, agents in both sectors combined apprehended 36,296 foreign nationals, up from 33,193 in January. They also reported 19,698 gotaways last month, up from 13,968 in January, according to preliminary data obtained by The Center Square from a Border Patrol agent. The agent provided the information on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. It only includes Border Patrol data and excludes Office of Field Operations data. Tucson Sector’s 262 shared border miles with Mexico extends from the Yuma County line to the Arizona-New Mexico state line. Yuma Sector’s nearly 182,000 square miles of primarily desert terrain extends from Imperial Sand Dunes in California to the Yuma-Pima County line. Broken down by sector, last month Tucson Sector agents apprehended 25,371 foreign nationals and reported at least 18,603 gotaways, according to the data. This is up from January, when they apprehended 21,300 foreign nationals and reported 13,257 gotaways. It’s also up from a year ago, according to preliminary data previously reported by The Center Square. In February 2022, Tucson Sector agents apprehended 22,295 foreign nationals and reported 16,488 gotaways. In January 2022, they apprehended 18,461 foreign nationals and reported 13,250 gotaways, according to the data. By contrast, Yuma Sector’s numbers overall were down. Last month, agents apprehended 10,295 foreign nationals and reported 1,095 gotaways, according to the data; down from January’s 11,893 apprehensions but up from January’s 711 reported gotaways. Trending: EXPLOSIVE: The 2020 Election Steal Required an “Emergency” on Jan 6 to Complete the Coup In February 2022, Yuma Sector reported 22,893 apprehensions and 3,134 gotaways; in January 2022, 25,070 apprehensions and 2,516 gotaways, according to the data. Overall in fiscal 2022, nearly 816,000 foreign nationals were apprehended or evaded law enforcement after illegally entering Arizona, according to Border Patrol data obtained by The Center Square. Gotaways refers to those who are known and reported to illegally enter the U.S. primarily between ports of entry who intentionally seek to evade capture by law enforcement and don’t return to Mexico. They don’t arrive at ports of entry claiming asylum or making other immigration claims and are mostly single military age men who are considered dangerous, Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin testified before Congress last month. “The smuggling organizations to our south are very well organized and resourceful,” he said, referring to Mexican cartels. “Each and every person crossing through the Tucson Sector must pay these criminal organizations,” he said. “The migrants we encounter are completely outfitted in camouflage by the smuggling organizations before they cross. Most run from and fight our agents to avoid apprehension. Many are previously deported felons who know they are inadmissible to the United States and many pose a serious threat to our communities.” Due to several factors, including Texas’ expanded border security efforts, illegal border crossings are increasing farther west, including in the Tucson Sector, which reported the greatest number of gotaways last month. As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to beef up apprehension efforts and the Texas legislature prepares to allocate nearly $5 billion to border security efforts, Hobbs has vowed to defund Arizona’s Border Strike Force, which would negatively impact local law enforcement the most, Jobe Dickinson, president of the Border Security Alliance, told The Center Square. “Currently in Arizona, Governor Hobbs is recommending cutting funding to the border strike force that helps local law-enforcement supplement Border Patrol’s responsibilities. This makes an easy decision for the cartels to start shifting their smuggling routes, more and more into Arizona,” he said. With Texas’ operations expanding, Dickinson said, “The cartels run a business. They will choose the path of least resistance in order to lose as little product as possible,” referring to the smuggling of people and drugs from Mexico into the U.S. Since March 2021, Texas’ Operation Lone Star multi-agency efforts have led to an unprecedented 352,000 apprehensions of illegal foreign nationals and over 25,000 criminal arrests, with more than 23,000 felony charges reported, according to state data.

Paul Gosar tweeted the article by The Center Square applauding Texas’ Operation Lone Star and warning that Thousands, and likely more, “will die from Katie Hobbs’ open border policies.” Kari Lake War Room replied, “Sabotaged elections have consequences.”

Sabotaged elections have consequences. — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) March 14, 2023

What is happening at Arizona’s southern border is criminal!