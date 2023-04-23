Mueller “Pitbull” Andrew Weissmann Believes FOX Should Now Be Under Government Control

Andrew Weissmann is responsible for more corruption at the DOJ than perhaps any person in history. He’s behind many of unconstitutional and criminal attacks on President Trump while reportedly leading the Mueller gang. He’s arguably the most corrupt prosecutor in US history, so it’s not surprising that he is a legal analyst on MSNBC.

Andrew Weissmann was intimately involved in some of the most egregious corruption scandals in US history. Weissmann was involved in FBI activities with the mob in New York in the 1990s. He was a key member of the Enron Task Force in the early 2000s and also was involved in the sale of Uranium One under Obama. After all of his corrupt acts, he then reportedly led the corrupt Mueller Special Counsel.

Attorney Sidney Powell shared the following about Andrew Weissmann:

The hallmark of the Department of Justice for decades has been to seek justice not convictions and if that meant letting a guilty person go free to make sure the government did it all right, then that was supposed to happen. But Mr. Weissman, he couldn’t spell the word “ethics” despite the fact somebody actually had him teach a course in it one time, I think over in England. His mantra is ‘the end justifies the means’… he targets people, individuals. And you’re right, I had no doubt from the moment he was picked for the Mueller Special Counsel operation, that he would have filed RICO charges against President Trump and seized every asset he ever had, if there had been any way he could do that. He’s just filled with hatred for apparently most Americans and certainly anybody affiliated with President Trump. And he’s willing to do anything to destroy them.

Attorney David Schoen shared on Weissmann:

I have said, from my personal experience at least with this case, I consider Andrew Weissmann to be the most ethically bankrupt prosecutor I have ever encountered, and that’s a pretty broad spectrum of prosecutors over the course of my career…

Roger Stone says about Weissmann:

I believe what the bible says in Hebrews 10: Vengence is served for the Lord – but there is a special place in hell for Andrew Weissmann.”

Rudy Giuliani, former New York prosecutor, America’s mayor, and President Trump’s friend and attorney has much to say about Weissmann’s corruption.

Andrew is a desecration of a prosecutor. He is, he is a person who has disgraced every single ethical tenet that prosecutors hold dear. I personnally went through…the things that he did to [Paul] Manafort which was psychologial torture that he wouldn’t be allowed to do in a prison camp. He indicts people for crimes that don’t exist. He makes them up. He’s been reversed by the Supreme Court for doing that unanimously. The only reason he’s kept in the Justice Department is he’s a convenient tool for the Democrats who want to criminalize politics. He is sort of expert at criminalizing politics. He’s a very, very dangerous man. He’s had enough, found, proven ethical violations that he should have been fired a long time ago. And he’s only there because the Justice Department and the FBI at the highest levels are no longer the creature of the government of laws. They’re now the state police, as if we were in East Germany, the Soviet Union or current China

MSNBC brought on Andrew Weissmann to discuss the FOX News settlement with Dominion last week. Weissmann thinks the US government should take over FOX. (This is what communists do, right?)

The Daily Caller reported on Weissmann’s comments.

MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann suggested Friday that the U.S. government should regulate Fox News as a punishment following the outlet's settlement with Dominion… "You need to have the government step in to have some kind of regulation of that kind of conduct," Weissmann added.

The list of Weissmann’s wrongdoing is extensive (see below).

