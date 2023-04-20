Democrat Arizona AG Kris Mayes LOSES Lawsuit Against Cochise County, AZ Challenging Election Administration

Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink on Tuesday shot down a lawsuit by the illegitimate Attorney General challenging a mutual agreement between the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and County Recorder, giving the Recorder authority to administer elections.

Newly selected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a lawsuit against Cochise County Supervisors last month, alleging that “Defendants recently have made and executed an illegal agreement” delegating elections administration duties to the County Recorder.

The agreement can be found in Exhibit A of Kris Mayes’ complaint.

Mayes’ reportedly won the rigged election by just 280 votes after a shady vote recount discovered hundreds of uncounted ballots for Abe Hamadeh in rural Pinal County. Additionally, multiple election anomalies in Maricopa County put a large number of ballots in question. The number of ballots in question far outnumbers the margin of victory.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, at least 517 voters left the long lines on Election Day in Maricopa County after the polls closed and were unable to cast a ballot. An estimated 8,327 were unable to cast a ballot due to the tabulator failures and extremely long wait times at nearly 60% of Maricopa County voting locations.

Now Kris Mayes is targeting officials who decline to accept fraudulent elections.

Remember, Katie Hobbs, the Governor installed by the same fraudulent midterm election, also previously sued Cochise County for not certifying the election. Cochise County Chairwoman Peggy Judd and Supervisor Ann English voted to certify the elections in Cochise under duress. The third Supervisor, Tom Crosby, refused to show up and vote on the forced, corrupt meeting agenda.

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Abe Hamadeh’s Motion for New Trial was granted with new Oral Arguments, scheduled for May 16, and a review of the roughly 8,000 provisional ballots will likely overturn the Arizona Attorney General race.

Kari Lake is currently fighting in the Arizona Supreme Court against Katie Hobbs to take her rightful place in the Arizona Governor’s office.

On March 7, Kris Mayes put out the following press release, claiming that the Board of Supervisors violated the law by delegating election duties to the County Recorder.

“Today, my office filed a lawsuit against Cochise County, the members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, and the County Recorder for their unlawful agreement to delegate nearly all of the Board’s election duties to the Recorder. The Agreement is essentially an unqualified handover from the Board to the Recorder, not one that would allow both entities to work hand in hand to fulfill their statutory duties openly and transparently. While counties may appropriately enter into cooperative agreements with their recorders to manage elections, Cochise County’s agreement steps far over the legal line. In addition to this broad transfer of power, I am deeply concerned this move might shield or obscure actions and deliberations the Board would typically conduct publicly under open meeting law. Suing other public officials is not something I take lightly–but it is my job as Attorney General to bring action when public officials unlawfully exercise their power or act outside the confines of their authority.”

Tucson.com reports,