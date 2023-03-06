RIGHT ON TIME: “A Quantum Leap in the American Standard of Living” – President Trump Announces ‘AGENDA 47’ (VIDEO)

President Trump announced his new ‘Agenda 47’ initiatives last Friday, vowing to give American families and individuals “a new shot at the American Dream.”

This new plan includes building new cities, creating a transportation revolution, bringing manufacturing back to America, and lowering the cost of living while rebuilding and beautifying American cities. The President defined his agenda as a “new Quantum Leap plan that will create a new American future and modernize communities across the country.”

This appears to be a shot at the Marxist, Globalist World Economic Forum’s Agenda 2030 plan to abolish property ownership, surrender to China, and end America’s status as a dominant world superpower.

This is why the Marxist Democrats stole the 2020 Presidential Election and 2022 Midterms in critical states. They need corrupted politicians who are willing to sell out America to accomplish these goals.

The Gateway Pundit reported on President Trump’s incredible CPAC speech on Saturday that the media will not honestly cover or promote. Here, he promised to reverse Joe Biden’s “crazy” and woke policies, to secure our southern border as it was three years ago, to hold China accountable for the COVID-19 bioweapon, and to withdraw from the WHO, which he said, “stands for ‘We Hide Outbreaks.’”

The President also laid out his “mass deportation plan,” promising to “use all necessary state, local, federal and military resources to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump crushed the field in the poll at CPAC yesterday, winning over 60% of the vote, which is more than 40% higher than his nearest competitor, Ron DeSantis.

Never-Trump RINOs and hacks responded to this enormous polling victory with contempt and disgust for President Trump’s America First vision.

They are terrified of the President’s plan to restore the American Dream and destroy the threat of globalism in the United States. He will likely go down as the greatest American President in history!

President Trump published the following press release on March 3 at donaldjtrump.com:

Mar-a-Lago, FL – President Trump unveiled his new Quantum Leap plan that will create a new American future and modernize communities across the country. By building new cities, investing in transportation, lowering the cost of living for everyone, and modernizing public spaces across the country, President Trump has laid out a bold strategy to revolutionize the American Standard of Living.

“Past generations of Americans pursued big dreams and daring projects that once seemed absolutely impossible,” President Trump said. “Today, our country has lost its boldness. Under my leadership, we will get it back in a very big way. Our objective will be a quantum leap in the American Standard of Living.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S OBJECTIVE IS A QUANTUM LEAP

IN AMERICA’S STANDARD OF LIVING

“It is time to start talking about GREATNESS for our country again. I will dramatically increase living standards and build a future that brings our country together through excitement, opportunity, and success.” – President Donald J. Trump

BUILDING FREEDOM CITIES: President Trump will work to open up the American frontier, holding a contest to charter new cities where families and individuals can have a new shot at the American Dream.

The federal government owns nearly one-third of the land mass of the United States. Hundreds of millions of these acres are empty.

President Trump proposes a national contest to charter up to 10 new cities on a very small portion of federal land and award these charters to the best ideas and proposals for development.

Of the approximately 640 million acres owned by the federal government, 10 charters roughly the size of the District of Columbia would amount to just a few one-hundredths of a percent—about 0.06%.

Freedom Cities will be built on federal land that is undeveloped and not part of any of our country’s magnificent national parks or other natural treasures. These cities will give hundreds of thousands of hardworking American families a new opportunity for home ownership and the American Dream.

REVOLUTIONIZING AMERICAN TRANSPORTATION: President Trump will launch the biggest revolution in American transportation since the interstate highway system.

Dozens of companies in the U.S. and China are currently racing to develop vertical takeoff-and-landing vehicles to lead the next generation in air mobility.

President Trump will work to ensure that America, not China, leads this new industry, using the full range of tools and authorities available to the federal government.

Just as the automotive revolution created extraordinary economic growth and helped link our country together, the coming air mobility revolution can transform commerce, bring an infusion of wealth into rural America, and connect families and our country in new ways.

DRAMATICALLY LOWERING THE COST OF LIVING FOR YOUNG PARENTS AND WORKING FAMILIES: President Trump will lower the cost of living for all Americans.

President Trump will ask Congress to provide young parents with “baby bonuses” to help launch a new baby boom.

President Trump will work to make it easier to raise a family by launching a major initiative to lower the cost of living, especially lowering the cost of building a home and buying a new car.

Home prices have increased by over $93,000 on average in the past few years.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has more than doubled since January 2021.

The cost of buying a car is also rising, with a new car averaging nearly $50,000.

MAKING AMERICA THE WORLD’S UNPARALLELED MANUFACTURING SUPERPOWER. President Trump’s Strategic National Manufacturing Initiative will revitalize forgotten communities by turning them into flourishing hives of industry.

President Trump’s America First Trade Policy will replace the current system of punishing domestic producers and rewarding outsourcers with a new system of universal baseline tariffs that rewards domestic production while taxing foreign companies.

Higher tariffs will create millions of new jobs, increase real household income, boost GDP, increase domestic manufacturing output, and generate trillions of dollars of new wealth to strengthen American society.

In addition to universal baseline tariffs on most foreign goods, President Trump’s Strategic National Manufacturing Initiative will reclaim our economic independence from China. President Trump will revoke China’s Most Favored Nation trade status and adopt a 4-year plan to phase out all Chinese imports of essential goods—everything from electronics to steel to pharmaceuticals – bringing many of those jobs back home.

GREAT MODERNIZATION AND BEAUTIFICATION CAMPAIGN: President Trump will work to improve our country’s public spaces for the benefit of all Americans.

President Trump will challenge the governors of all 50 states to join him in a great modernization and beautification campaign — getting rid of ugly buildings, refurbishing our parks and our public spaces, making cities and towns more livable, and working to create a pristine environment.

President Trump will also support the construction of towering monuments to our true American heroes.

To ensure that our cities are safe, President Trump will always stand for law and order and continue to support our brave police officers.

