JUST IN: Trump Overwhelmingly Wins CPAC’s GOP Primary Straw Poll with 62% Support

President Trump won CPAC’s GOP straw poll with 62% support.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second place with 20% support.

Fox News reported:

Former President Donald Trump topped the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll for the 2024 GOP nomination by a wide margin at the conservative conference Saturday.

Trump won 62% support in the poll, which was announced shortly before he was scheduled to speak to the crowd gathered at the Gaylord in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in as second choice with 20% support. The third-place pick at 5% support was long-shot GOP candidate Perry Johnson, a businessman who attempted to run for governor in Michigan but was blocked from participating in the Republican primary.