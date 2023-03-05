Same Old GOP RINO Elites Slam President Trump After He Crushes Field in CPAC Straw Poll

They are very scared. These same old GOP RINOs and hacks are very upset that President Trump crushed the field in yesterday’s poll at CPAC.

President Trump crushed the field in the poll at CPAC yesterday. The President won over 60% of the vote and more than 40% greater than his nearest competitor, Ron DeSantis.

This scared the RINOs and Elites in the party who are realizing their vision of America is what the elites want and not what’s best for America.

Another child of a politician, Chris Sununu, has aspirations of running for President himself but he received no votes from anyone at CPAC.

Sununu is like Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush and others who were spoiled children under their fathers and never grew up.

Sununu, who was somehow voted Governor of New Hampshire, shared on Meet the (De)Press(ed) this morning:

“As far as​ ​former President Trump, I think he’s going to run – obviously he’s in the race. He’s not going to be the nominee. That’s just not going to happen​,”… “I think there’s a lot of opportunity to bring forward what the Republican ​P​arty – not what we were, not yesterday’s leadership or yesterday’s story, or crying about what happened in November of ‘22 — but what we’re going to bring to the table and get done tomorrow, and that’s what America is looking for​,”

Well said for a child of a politician.

Asa Hutchison, the former governor of Arkansas, also spoke on his fears about President Trump per the Hill:

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) on Sunday said former President Trump’s 2024 message appeals to an “angry mob” in response to remarks Trump made at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, in which he pitched himself as fighting a “final battle” for “retribution.” Hutchinson called Trump’s remarks “troubling.” “First of all, if you want to heal our land, unite our country together, you don’t do it by appealing to the angry mob. And that’s true whether you’re talking about an angry mob from the left or the right. And so that’s problematic,” Hutchinson said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Whenever you’re looking at the leader of our country, you don’t want him to be engaged in a personal vendetta. And when he talks about vengeance, he’s talking about his personal vendettas, and that’s not healthy for America, it’s certainly not healthy for our party,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchison has always been a RINO never-Trumper and so his comments are no surprise.

The old GOP establishment and their offspring can’t stand President Trump. Liz Cheney worked with the corrupt Dems to target Trump for the Jan 6 setup by the Feds after the stolen 2020 Election.

These people are evil. They’ll steal elections. Lie about you. And still they can’t stop President Trump from winning a third election. Americans can smell a rat or two.