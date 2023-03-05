More on President Trump’s Speech at CPAC – Comments on China, Biden, the Southern Border, Woke Policies and More

Below are some more segments from President Trump’s CPAC speech that the media will not cover or promote yet they are common sense and honest points needed to save our country from the current regime and the global onslaught of the USA.

All GOP governors should immediately go for paper ballots. President Trump knows that if we don’t have free and fair elections, we don’t have a country.

TRUMP: “All Republican governors should immediately go for paper ballots, one-day voting, and voter ID.” pic.twitter.com/vMhQIIOTE4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 5, 2023

On President Trump’s first day – Biden’s insane woke policies will be gone.

President Trump: “On Day One, I will revoke Joe Biden’s crazy executive order installing Marxist diversity, equity, and inclusion czars in every federal agency, and I will immediately terminate all staffers hired to implement this horrible agenda!” pic.twitter.com/tiVDn4cbv2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 5, 2023

For three years we had the safest southern border in history and we can do it again.

President Trump: “Three years ago, we had the safest border in the history of our country, and I will quickly do that again… Under my leadership, we will seal it up and expand that wall until we have total control!” pic.twitter.com/JEdczvleuA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 4, 2023

President Trump will hold China responsible for COVID. This is the opposite of Biden who sides with China and the WHO.

Donald Trump: “I will hold China financially accountable for unleashing the China Virus upon the world. And I will again withdraw from the WHO which stands for ‘We Hide Outbreaks’.” pic.twitter.com/T9m8Ks23i7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 5, 2023

President Trump shared that he cannot be owned. This is why the global elites and elites in the GOP hate him. He can’t be owned.

President Trump: “Our enemies are lunatics and maniacs. They cannot stand that they do not own me… and they will never ever control me, and they will never ever, therefore, control you!” pic.twitter.com/4AzgzTYGjb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 4, 2023

The Biden Administration is the most corrupt administration in US history. [Most Americans would agree with this and we still have two years of destruction left.]