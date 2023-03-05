“We Will Pick Them Up, and We Will Throw Them Out of Our Country” – Trump Lays Out His Mass Deportation Plan if Elected Again (VIDEO)

President Trump delivered a fiery speech at CPAC 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland on Saturday evening.

Trump won the straw poll overwhelmingly earlier in the day with 62% support. The second-place finisher Governor Ron DeSantis had 20% support.

The former president opened his speech by calling out Karl Rove, Paul Ryan and other toxic RINOs.

Trump: “when we started this journey, a journey like there has never been before. There’s never been anything like this. We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open-border zealots, and fools. We are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush.”

Trump also laid out his mass deportation plan if elected again.

“Under my leadership, we will use all necessary state, local, federal and military resources to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history,” Trump said.

“We will pick them up, and we will throw them out of our country and there will be no questions asked,” he said.

VIDEO: