JUST IN: Maricopa County Files Bogus Response In Kari Lake’s Historic Arizona Supreme Court Election Challenge – Internal Conference Scheduled for MARCH 21 – FILING INCLUDED

Maricopa County filed a response to Kari Lake’s Petition for Review in the Arizona Supreme Court yesterday.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake’s stolen election and lawsuit challenging the fraud. On March 1, 2023, after the Maricopa County Superior Court and the Arizona Appeals Court dismissed the case, Lake filed a ‘Petition for Review’ and a Motion to Expedite Review’ for her election contest in the Arizona Supreme Court.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, on March 2, the Arizona Supreme Court agreed to expedite Lake’s lawsuit and scheduled March 21 to consider whether or not they will accept Lake’s new Petition. “At the conference, the Court will decide whether to accept review and schedule an oral argument,” states the order.

Read the full order here:

Responses from Defendants were ordered to be submitted by yesterday, March 13.

Maricopa County submitted a bogus response, falsely claiming that Kari Lake “presents—for the first time—a misleading factual theory about chain-of-custody documents” and “does not present any argument illustrating a need for this Court to review the court of appeals’ Opinion.”

They don’t even want the Supreme Court to consider this case because they are terrified.

“The only aspect of the Petition that differs from Lake’s briefing below is the inclusion of a newly-fabricated characterization of chain-of-custody documents presented for the first time in the Petition. But a petition for review is not the place for Lake to argue that the trial court’s findings of fact were incorrect, nor that the court of appeals improperly accepted the facts that the trial court found,” argue the dishonest attorneys for Maricopa County. This is untrue, as The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the alleged discrepancies corroborated by whistleblower testimony, including missing chain of custody documentation for hundreds of thousands of ballots and the injection of likely phony ballots into the election. Lake also challenges the burden of proof used in the Maricopa County Superior Court and the opinion that Kari Lake did not provide “clear and convincing evidence” of voter fraud.

Lake’s attorneys argue that according to Findley v. Sorenson (1929), even if not intentional, election errors can nullify an election if “they affect the result, or at least render it uncertain.” This is further confirmed by the opinion in Hunt v. Campbell (1917), which states, “wherever such practices or influences are shown to have prevailed, not slightly and in individual cases, but generally, so as to render the result uncertain, the entire vote so affected must be rejected.”

Lake was required to prove, with clear and convincing evidence, that the errors were intentional beyond a reasonable doubt and that the outcome was affected by election fraud, which does not conform to the legal standard set forth above.

Kari Lake’s election for Governor of Arizona was blatantly stolen right in our faces. The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the massive machine and printer failures that targeted Election Day voters, turning out for Kari Lake and Republicans 3:1. This issue occurred at nearly 60% of voting locations in the County. Cybersecurity expert Clay Parikh testified in Kari Lake’s election trial that broken machines and printers on Election Day “could not arise absent intentional misconduct.”

This fact alone cannot be allowed to stand and remains unmentioned in Maricopa County’s response to the Supreme Court. How could you call this a fair election?

Read the full response below:

MARICOPA COUNTY RESPONSE TO PETITION FOR REVIEW by Jordan Conradson on Scribd

