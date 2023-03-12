EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Rep. Paul Gosar Calls For Hearings On J6 Footage, Says “Stay Tuned” For Investigation and Prosecution of Pelosi, Cheney, Milley, Mayorkas (VIDEO)

GOP Congressman Paul Gosar recently told The Gateway Pundit to stay tuned on the real January 6 investigation and the incoming prosecution of officials like Nancy Pelosi who were involved in the political persecution of good Americans.

Gosar encourages all Americans to contact Weaponization of Government Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to support and encourage them in the ongoing investigation into January 6.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is leading the charge for Republicans in launching an investigation into General Mark Milley and Nancy Pelosi over the staged riots on January 6, 2021. Earlier this year, Gosar tweeted, “Remember – we will conduct a real investigation into J6. The effort to attempt a coup between traitor Gen. Mark Milley and Pelosi will be reviewed and exposed.”

Late last year, Gosar also told The Gateway Pundit in an interview that the new GOP-led House will make inquiries into January 6 and the FBI’s involvement in the plotted coup.

However, as Mike Davis told Steve Bannon in the War Room, the Weaponization Committee is “structurally set up to fail.” The committee has just five staffers and a budget of only $2 million, whereas RINO former Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s sham Jan 6 committee had 98 staffers and $18 million, and $48.5 million and 178 staffers were dedicated to the Watergate Committee, says Davis.

Speaker McCarthy must follow through on his promises that the new Republican House will investigate the January 6 protests, violence, and Nancy Pelosi and what she knew.

This is especially important as newly released footage from inside the Capitol on J6 shows Jake Angeli or Jacob Chansley, the “QAnon Shaman,” being escorted through the Capitol on Jan 6. Peacefully! Back in December 2021, Jordan Conradson of The Gateway Pundit had the chance to speak with Angeli from the Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia, where he was being held in solitary confinement with real criminals, including illegal immigrants guilty of drug trafficking.

The Gateway Pundit helped raise nearly $2 million to help fellow Americans like Jake Angeli feed their families and fight the trumped-up allegations in the DC Kangaroo courts. Even leftist Rolling Stone magazine was forced to admit the impact we have had.

This week, The Gateway Pundit officially petitioned Speaker McCarthy to release the J6 footage to our research team and the families of the January 6 victims and prisoners. Read the full letter we sent McCarthy here!

When asked if Congress will hear the newly released tapes from January 6 in committee, Gosar told us, “We have to.” He continued telling us that the truth is a “complete 180” from the narrative promulgated by Liz Cheney, Nancy Pelosi, and the Democrats and that we should “stay tuned” for legitimate investigations into these two as well as treasonous General Mark Milley and DHS Secretary Anthony Mayorkas.

Contact Congressman Jim Jordan and Kevin McCarthy to encourage a well-funded investigation into January 6. “Let’s really turn up the volume,” said Gosar!

While in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson and Rep. Gosar chatted about the Weaponization of Government Committee, the GOP’s January 6 investigation, and reparations for the real victims of January 6.

