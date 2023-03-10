Video of Jacob Chansley “QAnon Shaman” Reading Trump’s Tweet to Protesters Resurfaces – Telling Them to “Go Home” and “Stay Peaceful”

Jacob Chansley, a Native American faith healer who served two years in the U.S. Navy, was kept in solitary confinement for months and later sentenced to 41 months in prison for his peaceful involvement in the January 6th Capitol Hill protest.

Tucker Carlson released a videotape of Jacob Chansley “QAnon Shaman” being escorted through the Capitol on Jan 6. Peacefully!

With access to 44,000 hours of never before seen surveillance video of the Capitol, Tucker Carlson is blowing up the January 6th narrative on Primetime Television. Free Jacob Chansley! pic.twitter.com/nSdPWKNOGa — Alex Sheppard 🇺🇸 (@NotAlexSheppard) March 7, 2023

Jacob Chansley never committed any violence. Jacob Chansley told others to act peacefully. Jacob Chansley said a prayer in the US Capitol. And Jacob Chansley was escorted through the US Capitol the entire time by police officers who led him through the US Capitol.

Now, a video of Jacob Chansley reading a tweet from President Donald Trump that instructed protesters to “GO HOME” and remain peaceful has resurfaced online.

“President Donald Trump has asked everybody to go home! So what are we going to do? We are going to obey our president, we are going to do what he asks for, and we are going to go home,” said Chansley on the video. “We are not Antifa!”

🚨 Breaking: A video re-emerges of Jacob Chansley reading Trump’s tweet, telling protestors to “GO HOME” and remain peaceful. pic.twitter.com/dhJKYKrblT — Becker News (@NewsBecker) March 10, 2023

It can be recalled that President Trump tweeted a message on Jan 6 after it was reported that there was some “violence” at the Capitol that day. Before he even knew who was behind the riot, the President encouraged his followers to go home. However, Twitter took it down minutes after it was posted.

The video that nobody got to see because Twitter took it down 5 minutes after it launched on J Six. pic.twitter.com/dxpX7noOYd — JMAN (@ProducerJMAN) April 23, 2022

Back in December 2021, Jordan Conradson of The Gateway Pundit had the chance to speak with Chansley from the Alexandrian Detention Center in Alexandria Virginia, where he is being held in solitary confinement with real criminals including illegal immigrants guilty of drug trafficking.

“I’m not an extremist. I’m not an insurrectionist. I’m not a domestic terrorist,” said Chansley during the interview.

Listen to this 40-minute exclusive interview below: