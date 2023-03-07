BREAKING: Tucker Carlson Shows Evidence that Capitol Policeman Sicknick Was Healthy and Walking Around After Being Accused of Being Murdered (VIDEO)

Protesters inside the Capitol weren’t destroying the Capitol – they for the most part showed reverence for the Capitol.

Americans were for the most part peaceful but the media reported over and over the same loops of violent images.

Over and over the Democrats said it was an insurrection.

WATCH: the first piece from @TuckerCarlson shows that the J6 Fedsurrection was basically just a continuance of the Big Lie known as the @JoeBiden 81 million vote get. pic.twitter.com/WJMQjUJrJA — Steak for Breakfast (@SteakforPodcast) March 7, 2023

One big claim the lying Democrats and Trump haters said was that police officers died that day. They said it again this Jan 6. This is a lie.

The one officer they claimed died that day was officer Brian Sicknick. After calling his death a murder, Sicknick was finally reported as dying from other causes months later.

Carlson showed footage of Officer Sicknick walking around the Capitol healthy after he was claimed to have been killed.

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson has obtained footage of Brian Sicknick walking around the Capitol healthy after the media claimed he had been killed by Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/Vd5sEu6oqS — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 7, 2023

Tucker showed new footage that proved Officer Brian Sicknick could not have been killed by Trump supporters on January 6th.

Shocking new footage from @TuckerCarlson proves Officer Brian Sicknick could not have been killed by Trump supporters on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/MLySF5mk7b — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) March 7, 2023

These animals who hated President Trump lied to the American people about a man’s death for political purposes.