BREAKING: Tucker Carlson Releases Video Showing Capitol Police Escorting Jacob Chansley “QAnon Shaman” Peacefully Through the Capitol (VIDEO)

by

Tucker Carlson released videotape of Jacob Chansley “QAnon Shaman” being escorted through the Capitol on Jan 6.  Peacefully!

Jacob Chansley never committed any violence.  Jacob Chansley told others to act peacefully.  Jacob Chansley said a prayer in the US Capitol.  And Jacob Chansley was escorted through the US Capitol by police.

Today Jacob Chansley is serving 41 months in prison for his “crimes.”

Tucker Carlson released information that we have been fighting for since January 6, 2021.

Jacob Chansley was thrown in jail and is spending years in prison for this.  He was accused of some perverse reporting that he was committing sedition.

Americans are shocked and livid.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is a Radio Host at TNTRadio.live, Author, Former International Corporate Executive in Hong Kong for a Decade, and a Contributor at TGP since 2016. Joe is the author of five books, including his new bestseller, "The Steal: Volume II - The Impossible Occurs" which addresses the stolen 2020 Election and provides an inventory of issues that prove that the 2020 Election was uncertifiable and never should have been certified for Joe Biden.
You can email Joe Hoft here, and read more of Joe Hoft's articles here.

 