BREAKING: Tucker Carlson Releases Video Showing Capitol Police Escorting Jacob Chansley “QAnon Shaman” Peacefully Through the Capitol (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson released videotape of Jacob Chansley “QAnon Shaman” being escorted through the Capitol on Jan 6. Peacefully!

Jacob Chansley never committed any violence. Jacob Chansley told others to act peacefully. Jacob Chansley said a prayer in the US Capitol. And Jacob Chansley was escorted through the US Capitol by police.

Today Jacob Chansley is serving 41 months in prison for his “crimes.”

Tucker Carlson released information that we have been fighting for since January 6, 2021.

With access to 44,000 hours of never before seen surveillance video of the Capitol, Tucker Carlson is blowing up the January 6th narrative on Primetime Television. Free Jacob Chansley! pic.twitter.com/nSdPWKNOGa — Alex Sheppard 🇺🇸 (@NotAlexSheppard) March 7, 2023

Jacob Chansley was thrown in jail and is spending years in prison for this. He was accused of some perverse reporting that he was committing sedition.

Jacob Chansley “QAnon Shaman” who was sentenced to 41 months seen on the Jan 6 tapes with at least 9 capitol police, acting as his tour guides#TuckerCarlson #Tucker pic.twitter.com/iILcMeuAb3 — Top Secret (@ICU1010) March 7, 2023

Americans are shocked and livid.