Corrupt A.G. Merrick Garland Repeats Huge Lie About J6 During Press Conference (VIDEO)

All Tuesday, we saw incredible meltdowns from Chuck Schumer, Adam Kinzinger, and Mitch McConnell over the decision by Tucker Carlson to release the previously unseen January 6 tapes from the US Capitol.

The Gateway Pundit has compiled a collection of stories about these men losing their minds over the brutal truth being exposed by Tucker.

Chuck Schumer arguably had the worst meltdown, not only throwing a tantrum on the Senate floor demanding Tucker be censored but also calling McCarthy a traitor. He also repeated a number of lies debunked by Tucker.

He continued his unhinged tirade after leaving the Senate floor as reported by TGP’s Jim Hoft.

But as awful as Schumer’s meltdown and prevarications were, few people noticed Merrick Garland’s response when asked about January 6th.

When asked by a reporter during a press conference what he thought about Tucker’s J6 coverage, he first claims that January 6th was a “fundamental attack on American democracy” and “over 100 officers were assaulted” that day by protesters.

Then he utters arguably the biggest lie anyone uttered Tuesday about January 6th: “Five officers died.“

WATCH:

Merrick Garland just lied by stating 5 officers died because Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/2Mcn2fyznN — ⚜ • 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 • ⚜ (@BasedSolutions1) March 7, 2023

As RedState reminds us, not a single Capitol Police officer died that day. One protester, however, was killed by a Capitol Police officer named Michael Byrd.

Her name was Ashli Babbitt. To this day, she has not received justice for what happened to her despite countless pleas from her poor mother.

A second female protester Rosanne Boyland was killed when she was repeatedly gassed, trampled and then beaten with a stick by Police Officer Lila Morris.

Two other Trump supporters, Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Phillips, died when Capitol Police started firing exploding gas canisters on the Trump crowd without warning.

The Uniparty and the Deep State are trembling in fear over what Tucker has lined up next. More meltdowns and lies are coming.