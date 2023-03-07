McConnell Says It Was a “Mistake” For Tucker Carlson to Show January 6 Footage That Government Fought to Keep Hidden (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said it was a “mistake” for Fox News host Tucker Carlson to show January 6 footage that the government fought to keep hidden.

Tucker Carlson Monday evening released never-before-seen January 6 footage showing police escorting peaceful protestors through the Capitol.

The newly released videos destroyed the sham January 6 Committee’s narrative.

Jacob Chansley "QAnon Shaman" who was sentenced to 41 months seen on the Jan 6 tapes with at least 9 capitol police, acting as his tour guides#TuckerCarlson #Tucker pic.twitter.com/iILcMeuAb3 — Top Secret (@ICU1010) March 7, 2023

Toxic RINO Mitch McConnell was asked if it was a “mistake” for Tucker Carlson to release the January 6 footage.

Mitch McConnell lashed out at Speaker McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson access to the footage.

McConnell also said it was a “mistake” for Tucker Carlson to show the footage.

“It was a mistake in my view for Fox News to depict this in a way that’s completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks,” McConnell said.

American reporters are now being attacked for daring to show the American public what actually happened on January 6.

VIDEO:

McConnell said it was a "mistake" for Tucker Carlson to show January 6 footage that the government fought to keep hidden. pic.twitter.com/6BMvmJIrpg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 7, 2023

McConnell is angry at Tucker and McCarthy because he previously condemned the January 6 protests as a “violent insurrection.”