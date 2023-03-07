“Tell Tucker Carlson Not to Run a Second Segment of Lies!” – Anti-Free Speech Activist Chuck Schumer MELTS DOWN on Senate Floor after Release of Monday’s J6 Tapes (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) threw a huge temper tantrum on the Senate floor Tuesday.

As previously reported by TGP’s Cristina Laila, Chuck Schumer previously demanded Rupert Murdoch silence Tucker Carlson and other Fox News hosts over J6.

Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sent Rupert Murdoch a letter demanding he censor Fox News hosts.

“As noted in your deposition released yesterday, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and other Fox News personalities knowingly, repeatedly, and dangerously endorsed and promoted the Big Lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Though you have acknowledged your regret in allowing this grave propaganda to take place, your network hosts continue to promote, spew, and perpetuate elections conspiracy theories to this day,” the Democrat wrote in a letter to Rupert Murdoch referring to the Dominion lawsuit.”

Thankfully, Fox News did not listen because Tucker Carlson immediately exposed how many of the narratives propagated by the January 6 commission were vicious lies.

Among these lies were Brian Sicknick being murdered by protesters, (Tucker showed he was unharmed), Jacob Chansley aka “The Qanon Shaman” committing sedition (he marched peacefully throughout the Capitol), and Ray Epps being a patriotic whistleblower (he perjured himself before the committee.

Facts do not matter to Schumer, however. He repeated many of these lies, angrily demanded Fox News censor Tucker again, and accused Speaker Kevin McCarthy of treason after giving Tucker the tapes.

They're Freaking Out Big Time Senator Schumer Went Down To The Senate Floor This Morning To -Condemn Tucker Carlson's January 6th Tapes Segment Last Night

-Call For Fox News And Rupert Murdoch To Stop Tucker Carlson From Releasing Another Report On The January 6th Tapes… https://t.co/nPqG7adQKx pic.twitter.com/e3z3YBwTFR — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 7, 2023

Schumer’s worst hits:

Last night, millions of Americans tuned into one of the most shameful hours we have ever seen on cable television. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an anchor treat the American people and American democracy with such disdain. Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, tell Tucker Carlson not to run a second segment of lies. You know it’s a lie, you’ve admitted it’s a lie. Speaker McCarthy has played a treacherous game by catering to the hard right. He has enabled the Big Lie, eroded away our precious democracy. Americans of all types…need to take a stand and call out Mr. Carlson’s conduct for what it is: a dangerous, unforgivable attempt to destabilize our democracy. It’s an insult to the memory of every single person who perished in connection to the [Jan 6] attack, especially to the memory of Brian Sicknick. Nonviolent? Ask the Sicknick Family.

Schumer’s scared and the news for him and his fellow Uniparty members will only get worse.