Chuck Schumer Sets Preconditions to Go on With Tucker Carlson – Demands Tucker Be Stopped

As reported earlier by Cullen Linbarger – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) threw a huge temper tantrum on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Earlier this month Chuck Schumer demanded Rupert Murdoch silence Tucker Carlson and other Fox News hosts over the January 6 protests.

Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sent Rupert Murdoch a letter demanding he censor Fox News hosts.

Thankfully, Fox News did not listen because Tucker Carlson immediately exposed how many of the narratives propagated by the January 6 commission, Democrats, and their propaganda media, were vicious lies.

Among these lies were Brian Sicknick being murdered by protesters, (Tucker showed he was unharmed), Jacob Chansley aka “The Qanon Shaman” committing sedition (he marched peacefully throughout the Capitol), and Ray Epps being a patriotic whistleblower (he perjured himself before the committee.)

Facts do not matter to Schumer, however. He repeated many of these lies, angrily demanded Fox News censor Tucker again, and accused Speaker Kevin McCarthy of treason after giving Tucker the tapes.

Schumer made the remarks on the floor of the US Senate.  It was quite remarkable.  Democrats no longer fear being exposed as tyrannical, power-hungry elitists determined to obtain total control of the American public.

But Schumer was not done.  The Senate Leader later tweeted out demands on Tucker Carlson and FOX News Channel.

Look at the strawman he tosses out to open his tweet.  Who said January 6 was NOT violent?

Schumer whines that Tucker hates America for airing video of what really happened on January 6.

And Chuck Schumer puts preconditions for appearing with Tucker Carlson.
What a coward.

Schumer then got called out for his lies on Officer Sicknick, even this morning.

This was brutal. Twitter was not taking his lies tonight–

It’s funny how Democrats are always called out when they don’t have the mainstream media to hide behind.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 