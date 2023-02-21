Utterly Tone Deaf Media Praises Biden’s ‘Historic’ Trip To Ukraine While Ohio Suffers

It’s difficult to imagine how the optics of Biden’s trip to Ukraine on Presidents’ Day could be worse.

As people in Ohio are suffering, Biden visited a foreign country. It doesn’t just look bad, it’s downright insulting.

The liberal media however, thought this was a big win for Biden. They are really this out of touch with the American people.

NewsBusters reports:

Networks Get Weak Knees for Biden’s ‘Secret’ & ‘Historic’ Trip to Ukraine On Monday night, the three evening network broadcasts went ga-ga over President Biden’s “historic” trip to Ukraine. Each of the three networks (ABC’s World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, & NBC Nightly News) got weak-kneed over the trip and made no snide comments or said anything at all negative about Biden or his Ukraine visit. This is in stark contrast to how they treated both former Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump when they visited the U.S. troops overseas. ABC’s World News Tonight anchor David Muir drooled at “President Biden’s secret and historic trip into Ukraine, a daring act by a sitting president visiting a war zone. And one where no American troops are serving.” Muir added that “the journey planned in secrecy and unannounced, playing out in the overnight hours, and it comes just as the world is set to witness the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”… Meanwhile, over on CBS Evening News, anchor Norah O’Donnell was even more over the top in her praise for the Biden photo-op swooning over the “historic trip of President Biden to Ukraine,” and meticulously detailing the entire itinerary…

The talking points went out. This trip was ‘historic.’

ABC's David Muir opened Monday night's World News Tonight gushing over "Biden's secret and historic trip into Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/rXf6cT4fpp — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) February 21, 2023

On CNN, the visit was compared to Churchill and JFK. Watch:

Brinkley on Biden's Kiev photo op: "Extremely significant … Zelenskyy has been called the Churchill of our generation, & Biden going there today, it’s going to be a moment for the history books. It’s like when JFK went to Berlin in 1961 … Biden did something really heroic” pic.twitter.com/1pYUBGI50z — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 20, 2023

Same thing at MSNBC:

MSNBC’s Rick @Stengel on Biden in Kiev: “It’s historic. It’s like when JFK went to Berlin in 1963. When Ronald Reagan went to West Berlin in 1987 … It sends a powerful message, a powerful message to Moscow that we are there to stay” pic.twitter.com/rllIa5Zrf3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 20, 2023

It’s pure propaganda, like state-run media.