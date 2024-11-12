TRUDEAU’S 900 NAZIS: Canadian PM Blasted for Keeping Secret the Name of War Criminals that Emigrated to Canada After WW2

Deeply unpopular Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in hot water with civil society – especially the Jewish NGOs – for insisting on keeping secret a list with the names of 900 alleged Nazi War Criminals that emigrated to his country after the end of WW2.

Outraged Jewish groups call his decision ‘disgraceful,’ a dishonor to Holocaust victims and survivors.

Daily Mail reported:

“The Canadian government is concealing the list of names amid fears it could be too embarrassing for the country, TNC reports. Large numbers of Ukrainian SS Waffen soldiers relocated to Canada following the war.

Officials said there are also concerns the list could be used as Russian propaganda against Ukraine amid Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of the eastern European nation.”

The list containing the names of members of the Nazi-led SS Galicia unit was compiled by the Canadian ‘Commission of Inquiry on War Criminals’.

Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, director at the ‘Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre’:

Absolutely disgusted by the government’s decision to continue to conceal the truth about the Nazi war criminals who moved to Canada and enjoyed total impunity. What a grave insult to those who suffered at their barbaric hands. What a slap in the face to our great veterans. pic.twitter.com/ZVJEeTRwJ8 — Jaime Kirzner-Roberts (@jaimekr) November 5, 2024

The secret list is the second part of the Deschênes Commission report, which was first released in 1986.

The report admitted that Nazis had been permitted to enter Canada and were residing there.

“It comes after Canadian officials were heavily criticized for inviting former SS soldier Yaroslav Hunka to parliament where he was hailed as a war veteran and given a standing ovation.

House of Commons speaker Anthony Rota was forced to apologize after he recognized Hunka, 99, as ‘a Ukrainian Canadian war veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians’ and ‘a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero’.”

