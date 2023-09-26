The scandal over the celebration and standing ovation in the Canadian Parliament of an elderly man who fought alongside the SS Galicia Nazi formation is still raging.

Although PM Justin Trudeau was quick to deflect any responsibility for the shameful moment to the speaker of the House Anthony Rota, the questions regarding debacle.

Since he can’t dodge the insistence by the press, Trudeau had a different idea: he offered a non-apology and segued it with by calling out ‘Russian misinformation’.

Yes, you read it right. His government calls a Nazi to Parliament, celebrates him, but HEY – it’s Putin’s fault, right?

Watch the ridiculous reaction from PM Justin trudeau:

Justin Trudeau is now blaming the fact that he and Zelenskyy honored a literal Nazi with a standing ovation before parliament on “Russian Disinformation” pic.twitter.com/JjLMNmGrlf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 25, 2023

But that was not the only development to the story.

It seems that Trudeau and Zelensky did meet personally with the Nazi veteran, although both claim that they hardly knew who his guest was.

A social media post by Yaroslav Gunko’s granddaughter Teresa was discovered online. The caption to the photo reads: ‘Dedo is waiting in the reception room for Trudeau and Zelensky’.

With this, the scandal of the invitation of the veteran of the Nazi SS Galicia division takes a whole new turn. Just imagine the reaction when the public learns about today’s Nazis in the Ukrainian armed forces.

