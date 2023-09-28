NaziGate: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Finally Apologizes – To Zelensky! It’s Time to Address the Contemporary Ukrainian Nazis From Azov Regiment

#NaziGate is still trending at X (Twitter), and the scandal continues unabated, after a veteran of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi forces was honored by Parliament last week, in an event featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been forced to release a ‘half-apology’. Will that put the matter to sleep? Unlikely.

Had this been a good faith accident, I would have stopped writing about it, it would have been cruel to persevere.

But no, a lot of things point to a darker reality.

First of all: Trudeau did not apologize for himself, but ‘on behalf of Canada’s Parliament’.

Also, Trudeau trying to whitewash a basic fact: as bad as having an elderly Nazi in Parliament can be, much worse is to be funneling Billions of taxpayers’ dollars to the funding of a regime that is deeply connected to the real life contemporary Nazis of the Azov regiment and groups like that.

CBC reported:

“‘This was a mistake that has deeply embarrassed Parliament and Canada. All of us who were in this House on Friday regret deeply having stood and clapped even though we did so unaware of the context’, Trudeau said in a brief statement to reporters.

‘It was a horrendous violation of the memory of the millions of people who died in the Holocaust’, he said, adding the celebration of ex-soldier Yaroslav Hunka was ‘deeply, deeply painful’ to Jewish people, Poles, Roma, the LGBT community and other racialized people in particular — some of the groups that were targeted by the Nazi regime in the Second World War.”

The worst part, of course, was when Trudeau declared that Canada ‘is deeply sorry’ for involving Zelensky – which is patently absurd.

The Ukrainian President was pictured applauding Hunka — an image that says it all. From Nazi to Nazi.

So Trudeau’s Canada ‘has sent an apology to Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation through diplomatic channels’.

That will not stand. The contemporary Nazis will also be exposed.

Meanwhile, Trudeau is gearing for battle – and he is, after all, an expert in political survival. He told Liberal MPs Wednesday (27) that they ‘should avoid speaking to the press’ about Hunka’s invitation. He said that ‘the media frenzy would die down’ if they keep quiet.

The shockwaves from 98-year-old’s Yaroslav Hunka appearance in Parliament are still being felt. And he is feeling the pressure, after learning that Poland may ask for his deportation.

WATCH: Hunka’s interview.

Ukraine Human Rights Abuses reported:

“The plot thickens: Yaroslav Hunka the 98 year old Nazi collaborator is sad he has been exposed to the world and spoke about it with the Canadian TV. He said he’s moving with his friends to South America, probably to avoid extradition from the Polish authorities:

‘I have faced such hatred that it’s difficult for you to even imagine. All I wanted was to quietly leave this world with my family, and now I will be forced to go to my friends in South America…’

This man is about to expose the last network of exiled Nazis in the American continent and the whole world is watching it! I’m sure some people from certain government department in Israel must be paying attention also.”

BBC reported:

“Hunka, who fought with a Nazi unit in World War Two, got a standing ovation and was praised as a Ukrainian and Canadian ‘hero’.

He served in the 14th Waffen-SS Grenadier Division, a voluntary unit made up mostly of ethnic Ukrainians under Nazi command.

Division members are accused of killing Polish and Jewish civilians, although the unit has not been found guilty of any war crimes by a tribunal.”

