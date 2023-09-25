Trudeau Faces Hard Pushback After Honoring SS Fighter on Parliament – Mistake by Globalist Poster Boy Exposes Ukrainian Nazism to the World – PM Deflects the Blame, Points to Speaker of the House

The trip to Canada by Ukrainian President Zelensky was meant to divert from his lackluster United Nations and US Congress appearances, and give Kiev some semblance of a victorious Foreign Relations moment.

To do that, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had his guest come to a special Parliament session, in which ‘he was interrupted by standing ovations seven times’ – as the MSM lore goes.

However, Zelensky and Trudeau have unwittingly detonated a PR bomb that is hurting both of their reputations, and exposed the horrible reality of the Nazi ties of the Ukrainian ‘banderite’ regime.

The unforced error was to bring 98-year-old Ukrainian immigrant Yaroslav Hunka, who fought for the First Ukrainian Division. That Nazi division was also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division.

Yes, all the parliament honored a Nazi with a stand-up ovation.

“Canadian Jewish organizations and social media critics are slamming the Canadian Parliament for giving a man who fought for the Nazis a standing ovation during an event featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the country.

‘FSWC is appalled that Canada’s Parliament gave a standing ovation to a Ukrainian veteran who served in a Nazi military unit during the Second World War implicated in the mass murder of Jews and others. An apology and explanation is owed’, the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Canadian nonprofit dedicated to educating people on the Holocaust, wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.”

Parliament erupted into cheers honoring Yaroslav Hunka, which fought for the Nazis as its paramilitary arm.

“‘The fact that a veteran who served in a Nazi military unit was invited to and given a standing ovation in Parliament is shocking. At a time of rising antisemitism and Holocaust distortion, it is incredibly disturbing to see Canada’s Parliament rise to applaud an individual who was a member of a unit in the Waffen-SS, a Nazi military branch responsible for the murder of Jews and others and that was declared a criminal organization during the Nuremberg Trials’, the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center continued in their statement.”

Social media erupted condemning the Canadian House for celebrating Hunka, who some called a ‘literal Nazi’ and ‘monster’.

Trudeau, guess what? Deflected and laid the blame elsewhere. In this case, with the Speaker of the House.

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Sunday that the ‘Speaker of the House has apologized and accepted full responsibility for issuing the invitation and for the recognition in Parliament’.”

But it’s too late: the cat is out of the bag, and everyone is getting to know about the reality of Nazis in Ukraine

Speaker of the House Anthony Rota apologized Sunday for honoring Hunka.

“‘I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to [honour Hunka]. I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them’, Rota said.

‘I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world’, he added.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Trudeau of being responsible, and called for him to apologize.

“Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre demanded a personal apology from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for inviting and honoring Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka, who fought in the ranks of the 14th SS Division during the Second World War, to a parliamentary meeting on Friday.

[…] “No parliamentarians (other than Justin Trudeau) had the opportunity to vet this individual’s past before he was introduced and honoured on the floor of the House of Commons. Without warning or context, it was impossible for any parliamentarian in the room (other than Mr. Trudeau) to know of this dark past. Mr. Trudeau must personally apologize and avoid passing the blame to others as he always does,” Poilievre said on X, formerly known as Twitter.”

