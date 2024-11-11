President Trump Appoints Former ICE Director Tom Homan as “Border Czar” to Oversee National Security Across All U.S. Borders Including Maritime and Aviation Security

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Sunday night that former ICE Director Tom Homan will be the nation’s new “Border Czar.”

Homan, a steadfast supporter of strong border policies and seasoned law enforcement leader, will be tasked with overseeing all aspects of U.S. border security, extending beyond the southern and northern land borders to include maritime and aviation domains.

Homan will lead all deportation efforts, enforcing strict policies to remove illegal aliens from the country.

President Trump’s announcement read:

“I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders (“The Border Czar”), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security. I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

Tom Homan’s credentials are nothing short of impressive. With 33 years of law enforcement experience and a storied career at ICE, Homan has proven himself to be a dedicated public servant committed to enforcing immigration laws.

​Homan’s most notable role was his appointment by President Trump as the Acting Director of U.S.​ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on January 30, 2017. He served in this capacity until his retirement on June 30, 2018.

Prior to this appointment, from 2013, he held the position of Executive Associate Director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), according to the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC).

With Homan’s leadership, the Trump administration aims to deter illegal immigration by sending a clear message that America’s borders will be secure and violators will be held accountable.

Watch this viral video where Tom Homan goes into savage mode when a far-left reporter on 60 Minutes grills him about mass deportation.

Cecilia Vega asks: “Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families?” “Of course there is. Families can be deported together,” says Tom Homan, head of ICE during Trump’s family separation policy. https://t.co/If9G1sNEzj pic.twitter.com/TIWhi25Vdu — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 28, 2024

Earlier this year, Homan testified in a House Judiciary Committee hearing alongside the Center for Immigration Studies’s Art Arthur and America First Legal Executive Director Gene Hamilton to examine Joe Biden’s handling of the illegal immigration crisis.

The hearing comes after the horrific murder of Georgia college student Laken Riley by an illegal alien suspect named Jose Ibarra. Countless Americans have been raped and murdered by the illegals that Biden rolled out the red carpet for.

This also comes almost immediately after the Biden Regime admitted to actively aiding and abetting the invasion by operating secret charter flights to transport over 320,000 illegal immigrants from foreign airports to various U.S. cities.

In October, former Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan joined Behind Enemy Lines podcast hosts Terry Newsome and TGP contributor Paul Drabik to talk about the disastrous border crisis.

During the interview, Director Homan addresses the issue of NGOs and the Catholic Church making billions off of the immigration crisis. Gateway Pundit previously reported that Catholic Charities is colluding with the city of Chicago and an Obama-affiliated NGO to place people for up to six months in apartments.

In the period between December 2022 and February 2023 over 15,200 people were settled.

According to reports made to the City of Chicago by Catholic Charities caseworkers, 3,445 of the 15,200 were moved to housing.

According to Homan, the Trump administration had been DNA testing children to ensure the sponsors who claimed the children were related.

Homan says that this policy was abandoned by the Biden administration because it is “…cutting time in detention…” and as a result, “…no overcrowding, then we can claim everything’s under control.”

However, human trafficking has been a major problem amongst the mass-migrated population.

