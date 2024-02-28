Joe Biden’s America: Honduran Illegal Arrested For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl, Stabbing Man in the Face Multiple Times

Joe Biden’s America.

Another illegal alien was arrested for raping a child.

An illegal alien from Honduras was arrested in Louisiana for raping a 14-year-old girl and stabbing a man during a robbery.

19-year-old Angel Matias Castellanos-Orellana raped a minor teen at knifepoint on February 20 and stabbed a man multiple times in the face and neck on February 25, according to police.

According to Kenner police, Castellanos-Orellana was terrorizing the neighborhood for nearly one month.

WVUE reported:

A 19-year-old Honduran man has been arrested in Kenner following a series of violent crimes, according to police. The Kenner Police Department says the investigation began on Tues., Feb. 20 when it was notified of a rape of a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint. Angel Matias Castellanos-Orellana was identified as the suspect. Police say Castellanos-Orellana was in the United States illegally. On Sun., Feb. 25, around 3:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2600 block of Phoenix Street. Police say a man was getting out of his vehicle and approached by Castellanos-Orellana, demanding his property. During the robbery, police say Castellanos-Orellana stabbed the victim multiple times in his face and his back. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Officers at the scene found Castellanos-Orellana covered in blood. He was arrested and booked on one count each of armed robbery, aggravated battery, first degree rape, and aggravated assault. A Federal “ICE” detainer was issued for Castellanos-Orellana as well. Chief Keith Conley says undocumented immigrants are difficult to identify due to the lack of documentation. Castellanos-Orellana reportedly used aliases in the past, including Elven Locket.

Innocent Americans are paying the price for Joe Biden’s open borders.

An illegal alien from Guatemala convicted of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 was arrested by ICE last week.

An illegal alien from Venezuela was arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a minor.

22-year-old Laken Riley, a University of Georgia student, was murdered by a Venezuelan illegal last week.

According to an affidavit unsealed, the barbaric savage who murdered Laken Riley “disfigured her skull.”

Sleep well, America.