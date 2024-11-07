POOR BABY: Jimmy Kimmel Seemingly Chokes Back Tears During Meltdown Over President Trump’s Historic Election Victory (VIDEO)

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel was in a sour mood for his eponymous show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night as he was still reeling from President Trump’s smashing victory the night before.

As Jim Hoft previously reported, Trump CRUSHED Kamala Harris to become the second US president in history to win the White House in two non-consecutive terms. This massive victory was powered by a historic multiracial coalition no Republican has ever managed.

Kimmel unsurprisingly opened his show by discussing the election results and paused multiple times to seemingly choke back tears as he whined like a toddler.

When he was not struggling to keep from crying, he lamented what a “terrible night” it was for every person and group he could think of. Some groups he named included journalists, illegal immigrants, poor people, and Ukraine.

One can only hope the likes of Trump and Aaron Rodgers got a chance to see this.

WATCH:

Jimmy Kimmel is holding back actual tears lmaooo pic.twitter.com/ZsVootqJbr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 7, 2024

KIMMEL: Let’s be honest: it was a terrible night last night. It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hardworking immigrants who make this country go. Um…(pauses to seemingly choke back tears and regain control) for journalism, justice, science…for poor people, the middle class. For our allies in Ukraine (pauses again to regain control)…for our allies, for the truth, for democracy. And it was terrible for those who voted against him, and guess what? It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him; you don’t realize it yet.

Considering how miserable he thinks America is, one should ask Kimmel if he plans to leave for Canada as so many other privileged celebrities have pledged to do in the past. But the Great White North might soon have a change in government that Kimmel and other celebrities might hate as well.

However, he might find himself with no other choice depending on how merciful the incoming Trump Administration feels.

As TGP readers know, Kimmel last week had conservatives across the nation calling for his arrest after delivering a tasteless ‘joke‘ that they interpreted as an attempt to suppress Republican voter turnout. According to federal law, spreading false information about voting times or locations is a serious offense.

“I don’t know if you guys know about this, but we have an election coming up,” Kimmel said. “If you can vote early, vote early; if you can’t vote early, vote on time.”

“If you want to vote for Trump, vote late. Vote very late,” Kimmel continued. “Do your voting on Thursday or maybe Friday.”