Calls for Jimmy Kimmel’s Arrest Surge as DOJ Warns of Criminal Charges for “Spreading False Information About Voting Times” After Purposely Telling Americans to Vote on the Wrong Day

Leftist late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel has found himself at the center of a brewing scandal that has conservatives across the nation calling for his arrest.

Kimmel took to his show Wednesday night to deliver a tasteless joke that is being condemned as a blatant attempt to suppress Republican voter turnout.

During his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, Kimmel reminded viewers that election voting was underway, but then he went off the rails by instructing those planning to vote for Donald Trump to delay their ballots until Thursday or Friday.

Of course, Election Day is on Tuesday, which means Trump fans would not be able to cast their ballots. Election interference and voter suppression, anyone?

“I don’t know if you guys know about this, but we have an election coming up,” Kimmel said. “If you can vote early, vote early; if you can’t vote early, vote on time.”

“If you want to vote for Trump, vote late. Vote very late,” Kimmel continues. “Do your voting on Thursday or maybe Friday.”

WATCH:

Jimmy Kimmel: “If you want to vote for Trump, vote late. Vote very late. Do your voting on Thursday or maybe Friday.” pic.twitter.com/Il1Ch6S0eE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 31, 2024

On Thursday, Biden’s Gestapo DOJ warned Americans in a statement on X:

“Spreading false information about voting times or locations is a serious offense. The Justice Department is vigilant in prosecuting those who try to mislead voters.”

Spreading false information about voting times or locations is a serious offense. The Justice Department is vigilant in prosecuting those who try to mislead voters. #KnowYourRights pic.twitter.com/52GmxFQvDN — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) October 31, 2024

If this sounds familiar, it’s because pro-Trump meme maker Douglass Mackey, also known as “Ricky Vaughn,” faced harsh punishment for posting satirical content that jokingly encouraged Hillary Clinton supporters to vote via text.

His case saw the federal government allege voter suppression tactics, eventually leading to a prison sentence that was only recently overturned.

In response to Kimmel’s “joke,” conservative commentator Matt Walsh didn’t hold back, stating, “The Biden Administration sent Douglass Mackey to prison for making this exact joke. I’m dead serious when I say if Trump wins he should have Jimmy Kimmel arrested and jailed. Force these scumbags to live by their own rules.”

Libs of TikTok chimed in, posting, “Jimmy Kimmel instructs viewers that if they’re voting for Trump, they should vote late like Thursday or Friday. Wasn’t Douglass Mackey sentenced to prison for doing something similar? Will TheJusticeDept investigate Jimmy Kimmel?”

Social media personality Catturd demanded accountability, stating, “So when are you arresting Jimmy Kimmel, who did this very thing, and it’s on video? (Crickets).”

Here’s more:

@jimmykimmel told me I can vote after the election, I’m glad he said something so now I can vote on Nov. 6th! I trust him because he is friends with Biden, Harris and Walz. — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) November 1, 2024

Go arrest @jimmykimmel — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) October 31, 2024

@jimmykimmel @abc Told me to vote after the election. I want to file charges. — Chris George (@ChrisGe90850891) October 31, 2024

We expect @jimmykimmel to spend time in jail with an added fine. — ⚔Bailey James⚔ (@Wildling0022) October 31, 2024

Are you charging @jimmykimmel or do we have a 2 tiered justice system? — Joshua Hartley (@JHartley2) November 1, 2024

Even Mackey himself commented, pointing out the clear double standard: “Charles Clymer sent out his texts to thousands of actual voters. Jimmy Kimmel told his joke to an audience of millions. The joke meme I sent out didn’t even reach more than 100 people until Buzzfeed and Wired reported on it…

Charles Clymer sent out his texts to thousands of actual voters. Jimmy Kimmel told his joke to an audience of millions. The joke meme I sent out didn’t even reach more than 100 people until Buzzfeed and Wired reported on it. https://t.co/uAMI9saL2i — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) October 31, 2024

When I made an election joke, the Deep State used it as a pretext to conduct a fishing expedition against me, subpoenaing all financial records, leases, employment information and pay stubs, and email accounts. Will Jimmy Kimmel enjoy the same?”