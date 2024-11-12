Oprah Refuses to Address Trump’s Massive Election Win — Shuts Down Rumors that She Was Paid $1 Million by the Harris Campaign

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey brushed off questions about former President Donald Trump’s landslide election win while firmly denying rumors that she received a hefty $1 million from Kamala Harris’s campaign.

While walking to her car in Santa Barbara after a morning workout, Oprah was ambushed by a TMZ reporter hoping to get a comment on the swirling rumors.

When asked about Trump’s sweeping win, Oprah gave no comment, stating, “I’m not talking about the election.”

However, when confronted by the reporter about being paid a staggering $1 million by the Kamala Harris campaign to host a town hall event in September, Oprah brazenly denied this allegation.

“Not true,” she replied. “I was paid nothing. Ever.”

Video via TMZ:

According to a report from The Washington Examiner on how the campaign burned through over $1 billion in funds, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions received $1 million in October for campaign-related services.

In return for this investment, Winfrey hosted a star-studded town hall and spoke at her final rally in Philadelphia before Election Day.

“We’re voting for values and integrity,” Winfrey told supporters at the rally. “We’re voting for healing over hate.”

It is unclear whether any further services were provided beyond these two appearances.

Once a beloved figure by the majority of Americans for her no-nonsense and impartial approach to broadcasting, Winfrey has trashed her reputation in recent years by becoming a left-wing political activist with no regard for the values she once held dear.

Meanwhile, the campaign also spent around $20 million on concerts in seven swing states, featuring the likes of Bon Jovi in Detroit, Christina Aguilera in Las Vegas, Katy Perry in Pittsburgh, Lady Gaga in Philadelphia, and a 2 Chainz performance at a rally in Atlanta.

As a consequence of their reckless spending, the campaign is understood to have ended the race with $20 million in debt, something that Trump has mocked them for.