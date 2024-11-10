EPIC TROLL: Trump Offers to Help Democrats Pay Off Kamala Harris Campaign Debt With His Leftover Campaign Funds

The Kamala Harris campaign raised a record billion dollars for the 2024 election and somehow still ended the race with $20 million in debt.

Now, in addition to coping with a stunning loss, Democrats have to figure out how to pay off the debt.

Enter Donald Trump.

He recently posted on Truth Social, saying that he would be willing to help with his leftover campaign funds. He might be trolling, but Democrats would be wise to swallow their pride and take him up on the offer.

Breitbart News reports:

Trump Teases Democrats for Kamala Harris, DNC Debt with Joking Offer to Pay It Off Using His Leftover Campaign Funds President-elect Donald Trump teased Democrats on Saturday after they spent tons of money and incurred debt trying to defeat him in the recent election. “I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social: Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others. Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do. We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was “Earned Media,” and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

HOLY SMOKES. Trump is now offering to use his leftover funds to pay off the debts of the Harris campaign and DNC. pic.twitter.com/n9XYleXmSP — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 9, 2024

Some people on the left made a lot of money off Kamala’s campaign.

.@KamalaHarris' campaign spent $$$ on ads, but also:

▶️$3.9M to an influencer recruitment agency

▶️payments to private jet company Advanced Aviation

▶️$100k+ to build a set for her appearance on @callherdaddy Fun @gekaminsky look at how Harris spent $1B+ https://t.co/Ap2ZlLxN1p — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) November 8, 2024

Shouldn’t Democrat donors feel like they got ripped off?