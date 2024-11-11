Kamala Harris Paid Billionaire Oprah $1 Million to Publicly Endorse Her and Voters Were Not Impressed

The Kamala Harris campaign for president paid off the television and business mogul Oprah Winfrey in return for a public endorsement.

According to a report from The Washington Examiner on how the campaign burned through over $1 billion in funds, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions received $1 million in October for campaign-related services.

In return for this investment, Winfrey hosted a star-studded town hall and spoke at her final rally in Philadelphia before Election Day.

“We’re voting for values and integrity,” Winfrey told supporters at the rally. “We’re voting for healing over hate.”

It is so good to be with @Oprah for a town hall to speak directly with Americans about the issues on their minds in this election. Our campaign is about who we are as Americans—and making clear that we stand for freedom, independence, and dignity. pic.twitter.com/5k8h5Ra7Uk — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 20, 2024

It is unclear whether any further services were provided beyond these two appearances.

Once a beloved figure by the majority of Americans for her no-nonsense and impartial approach to broadcasting, Winfrey has trashed her reputation in recent years by becoming a left-wing political activist with no regard for the values she once held dear.

Oprah should be ashamed of herself for the shit she said at Kamala Harris’ last rally. pic.twitter.com/nIpxhNp0YN — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) November 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the campaign also spent around $20 million on concerts in seven swing states, featuring the likes of Bon Jovi in Detroit, Christina Aguilera in Las Vegas, Katy Perry in Pittsburgh, Lady Gaga in Philadelphia, and a 2 Chainz performance at a rally in Atlanta.

KAMALA CAMPAIGN’S $20M CONCERT SPENDING LEAVES CAMPAIGN IN DEBT Kamala’s campaign spent up to $20 million on swing-state concerts with Jon Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry the night before her election loss to Trump. The spending spree left the campaign $20 million in… pic.twitter.com/l1wUlo8qZW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 9, 2024

Millions were also spent on various production companies, including Viva Creative, while they even blew a six figure sum building a set for her interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Sadly for the Harris campaign, none of these celebrity appearances paid off as Donald Trump sweeped back to the White House in a landslide victory that will be remembered for decades to come.

As a consequence of their reckless spending, the campaign is understood to have ended the race with $20 million in debt, something that Trump has mocked them for.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said they were being “squeezed by vendors” and would support doing “whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period.”