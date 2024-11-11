Kamala Harris Paid Billionaire Oprah $1 Million to Publicly Endorse Her and Voters Were Not Impressed

The Kamala Harris campaign for president paid off the television and business mogul Oprah Winfrey in return for a public endorsement.

According to a report from The Washington Examiner on how the campaign burned through over $1 billion in funds, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions received $1 million in October for campaign-related services.

In return for this investment, Winfrey hosted a star-studded town hall and spoke at her final rally in Philadelphia before Election Day.

“We’re voting for values and integrity,” Winfrey told supporters at the rally. “We’re voting for healing over hate.”

It is unclear whether any further services were provided beyond these two appearances.

Once a beloved figure by the majority of Americans for her no-nonsense and impartial approach to broadcasting, Winfrey has trashed her reputation in recent years by becoming a left-wing political activist with no regard for the values she once held dear.

Meanwhile, the campaign also spent around $20 million on concerts in seven swing states, featuring the likes of Bon Jovi in Detroit, Christina Aguilera in Las Vegas, Katy Perry in Pittsburgh, Lady Gaga in Philadelphia, and a 2 Chainz performance at a rally in Atlanta.

Millions were also spent on various production companies, including Viva Creative, while they even blew a six figure sum building a set for her interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Sadly for the Harris campaign, none of these celebrity appearances paid off as Donald Trump sweeped back to the White House in a landslide victory that will be remembered for decades to come.

As a consequence of their reckless spending, the campaign is understood to have ended the race with $20 million in debt, something that Trump has mocked them for.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said they were being “squeezed by vendors” and would support doing “whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period.”

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

