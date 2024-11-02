New York Times and Government-Funded Censorship Outlets Target Gateway Pundit with Five Hit Pieces and Ridiculous Reports in One Week — And Election Week Isn’t Even Here Yet!… They Must be VERY Worried

Trump-hating globalists and government elites must be very, very worried about the 2024 election.

Despite the deep state’s best efforts and the kowtowing from their faithful soldiers in the legacy media, at least half of Americans understand that fraud affected the 2020 election. 62% of American voters are concerned that cheating will affect the results in 2024. And one-fifth of mail-in voters admitted they cheated in 2020.

The panic is real. Democrats know they have a dog for a candidate. They know it will be difficult to persuade Americans to pull the lever for such a lackluster and annoying candidate as Kamala Harris.

As their panic grows, it appears the government’s censorship army was ordered to start focusing on The Gateway Pundit early this year. And, it’s not even “election day week” yet!

Far-left The New York Times published at least three reports that targeted or mentioned The Gateway Pundit and our 2024 election reporting just this week.

Last week, the New York Times published an opinion hit piece titled “Trump’s Election Reversal Dreams Are Dead,” where it discussed former President Donald Trump’s alleged “Green Bay Sweep” plan and referenced the Gateway Pundit as part of a supposed “right-wing media machine.”

The article accused Trump and supportive outlets of concocting a “conspiracy theory” around the 2020 election, claiming they spread lies that nearly led to a “coup.”

The Times also drew attention to a cascade of lawsuits that have targeted conservative media, mentioning Gateway Pundit’s bankruptcy filing and asserting that conservative news organizations are more hesitant now to cover MAGA candidates and claims of election fraud.

On Monday, The New York Times published a hit piece on attorney and elections expert Cleta Mitchell. The purpose of the article was to smear Cleta and her amazing efforts in understanding and countering the Democrat Party’s election antics and the corruption in the US election system.

The NY Times authors couldn’t help but take a swipe at The Gateway Pundit in their reporting.

The Times authors couldn’t help but mention The Gateway Pundit and that “Right-wing media outlets, including Gateway Pundit and the Federalist, joined the calls and later publicized the activists’ work to sympathetic readers across the internet.”

On Thursday, The New York Times published its third piece this week that targeted The Gateway Pundit. Why are they escalating their attacks against our publication, that receives over 3 million views per day, only one week before the 2024 presidential election?

The latest NYTs article, written by the highly-partisan Alexandra Berzon, targets The Gateway Pundit, along with contributor and investigative reporter Patty McMurray, Michigan election integrity expert Tim Vetter, and CheckMyVote co-founder Phani Mantravadi, who have impeccable reputations in the state of Michigan

This follows two other NY Times articles earlier in the week that mentioned or targeted The Gateway Pundit.

The Thursday piece called us “Election Denial Activists” because our friends in Michigan found over 125,000+ extra ballots cast from the latest state election reports. TGP’s Patty McMurray reported that data analyst Tim Vetter and co-founder of Check My Vote, Phani Mantravadi, discovered a bombshell revelation that they discovered by tracking the Michigan Daily Absentee Voter Reports.

The New York Times said our reporting was inaccurate – our data analysts who are full-time engineers disagree with the NY Times. We stand by our reporting.

Also on Thursday, Newsguard, a US government-funded censorship organization that targets conservatives and independent media and takes money from the Defense Industrial Complex, sent a request to The Gateway Pundit regarding pro-Kremlin trolling that targets comment sections of US news sites.

Our first reaction was, "This MUST be another deep-state op!" And why are they ALWAYS targeting The Gateway Pundit?

The deep-state are scouring again on The Gateway Pundit's comment section.

Recall in 2022, following the unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago, the FBI feared retribution from the American public for their ongoing partisan attacks on President Trump.

Americans were outraged to see their premier law enforcement agency once again used as the paramilitary force of the Democrat Party.

The FBI was scouring the comments at The Gateway Pundit, other conservative websites, and social media.

Read more:

Here is the request:

Hi,

My name is McKenzie Sadeghi and I am with NewsGuard, an organization that rates the credibility of news sources and monitors the online news landscape for mis/disinformation. My colleague and I are currently working on a story about an apparent pro-Kremlin trolling operation that targets the comment sections of U.S. news sites, including the Gateway Pundit Our analysis identified dozens of accounts that appear to be using fake personas to spread Russian disinformation in the comments of The Gateway Pundit.

I am seeking an on the record comment on the following: Is the Gateway Pundit aware of the presence of apparent fake accounts in its comment sections? If so, what steps are being taken to moderate such content?

How does the Gateway Pundit currently moderate its comment sections to identify and remove misleading, defamatory, or inauthentic content and enforce its House Rules? Many thanks in advance for your time and consideration.

So the elites are rolling out their Russia hoax again? Just in time for the election? What's that about?

And, earlier this week, The Atlantic sent an email earlier this week, hoping for a response to a hit piece they are running on The Gateway Pundit. The Atlantic is using information from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a UK group whose purpose is to censor and silence conservative, independent, and populist voices like The Gateway Pundit.

The CCDH just happens to be funded by the Biden Regime - so it is interesting that they are going after The Gateway Pundit one week before the election.

Here is the email we received from The Atlantic on their upcoming Gateway Pundit hit piece.

Hi, my name is Caroline, and I'm a staff writer at The Atlantic. I’m working on a story about some new research on the Gateway Pundit’s comment section, and wanted to reach out for comment.

1. The Center for Countering Digital Hate examined 120 articles about alleged election fraud, and found that 75 percent of those comment sections contained “threats or calls for violence.” Any response? 2. One such comment cited in the report reads: “For example: They could show/televise the hangings or lined up and executed by firing squad and have that be a reminder not to try to overthrow our constitution.” Another comment reads: “Beat the hell out of any Democrat you come across today just for the hell of it.” Do you have any comment on those? 4. Overall, the researchers found more than 200 comments “calling for or threatening violence” on the Gateway Pundit site. Any response? 5. Is Gateway Pundit moderating its comment section? Does it use any of the moderation tools offered by Disqus? 5. A 2021 Reuters report found links between the Gateway Pundit and more than 100 “menacing” messages to election officials. (See: https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-election-threats-gatewaypundit) Any comment there? Deadline for comment would be ASAP. I can be reached at [redacted]. Thanks for your time. Best, Caroline

The Gateway Pundit responded to The Atlantic that we clean and moderate our comments and we are happy to remove offensive or threatening comments when it comes to our attention. The Gateway Pundit has somewhere around 300,000 comments a months so we do the best we can.

With less than a week before the 2024 election government funded censorship organizations and the premier fake news outlets on the left are coming after The Gateway Pundit.

We sure do threaten these folks. Maybe if they told the truth they wouldn't have to worry so much.