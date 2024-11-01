NYT’s “Fact-Check” on The Gateway Pundit Reveals How Mainstream Media Coordinates With Dems To Silence Reports of Voter Fraud That Could Swing The Election

On Thursday, The New York Times published its third piece this week that targeted The Gateway Pundit. Why are they escalating their attacks against our publication, that receives over 3 million views per day, only one week before the 2024 presidential election?

The latest NYTs article, written by the highly-partisan Alexandra Berzon, targets The Gateway Pundit, along with contributor and investigative reporter Patty McMurray, Michigan election integrity expert Tim Vetter, and CheckMyVote co-founder Phani Mantravadi, who have impeccable reputations in the state of Michigan

This follows two other NY Times articles earlier in the week that mentioned or targeted The Gateway Pundit.

The latest report was written by Alexandra Berzon, an investigative reporter focused on American politics, who previously authored another hit piece on Michigan election integrity groups earlier this year.

Alexandra’s first mistake was reaching out to the Michigan Secretary of State’s office under the direction of Jocelyn Benson for her “facts.” Benson is widely considered the most partisan activist election official in the US today. She is frequently overturned in her fight to make Michigan elections less secure.

The title of the article is “Michigan Election Denial Activists Seize on Voter Report Glitch.”

Again, reporter Berzon relied upon Jocelyn Benson as her so-called expert in the piece. That was her first fatal flaw.

Alexandra Berzon wrote this about the Gateway Pundit report: “Election Integrity Data Analysts Claim They Have Proof of 208,075 Ballots Cast By 82,674 Voters… An Excess of 125,428 Votes Cast!”

TGP’s Patty McMurray reported that data analyst Tim Vetter and co-founder of Check My Vote, Phani Mantravadi, discovered a bombshell revelation that they discovered by tracking the Michigan Daily Absentee Voter Reports.

According to the Daily Absentee Voter Reports obtained by FOIA from the MI Bureau of Elections, on October 28, 2024, Tim Vetter and Phani Mantravadi, who have peer-reviewed each other’s work, claim 208,075 votes were cast in Michigan by 82,647 voters (based on their voter ID’s).

The discovery by Vetter and Mantravadi resulted in a shocking 125,428 excess ballots cast in the state. These ballots were turned in by someone who already voted, as recorded by the MI Bureau of Elections.

Tim and Phani supply evidence, charts and data for their reporting. They double-checked or peer-reviewed each other’s findings to ensure they were correct.

Here is how Alexandra Berzon described the findings, as relayed to her by Jocelyn Benson:

In this case, the theory was published Wednesday by Gateway Pundit, a far-right website that frequently spreads misinformation about elections systems. A writer for the site, Patty McMurray, claimed that two co-founders of Check My Vote had issued a “bombshell” report based on Michigan’s absentee ballot information. Check My Vote is one of a number of software systems designed in the last two years enabling election denial activists to track and catch supposedly suspicious votes. But the systems rely on flawed methodology, according to elections experts who have reviewed them. Check My Vote is a partner of Michigan Fair Elections, a subgroup of the Election Integrity Network. The network is a collection of national, state and local groups formed after the 2020 election and animated by the election lies spread by Mr. Trump and his allies. Ms. McMurray has participated in calls with Michigan Fair Elections, according to recordings of the group’s meetings reviewed by The New York Times.

Alexandra is pretty loose with her facts.

For one, Check My Vote is an organization focused on allowing individuals to verify their voter registration status and possibly track their ballots.

The group claims that this kind of service facilitates voter engagement by providing transparency in the electoral process. Check My Vote is a non-partisan organization specifically focused on restoring election integrity.

Berzon then wrote this about the tens of thousands of extra ballots turned in this year that used previously displayed ballot numbers.

The report was marred by a glitch that made it appear as though some voters had voted more than once, according to the secretary of state’s office. The report was quickly corrected, according to Angela Benander, a spokeswoman for the office. The glitch was the result of a formatting error in a routine report generated from voter roll files, Ms. Benander said in a statement. The report counted people’s past addresses on separate lines, “resulting in the same ballot for the same voter appearing on multiple lines of information all associated with one unique voter ID,” she said. “Each of these voters only had one vote recorded for this election,” Ms. Benander said. The incident underscores the extent to which small glitches and mistakes — which are inevitable in the management of elections by thousands of jurisdictions and all 50 states — can be amplified by a well-organized network of election denial activists bent on elevating false claims to enforce the notion promoted by Donald J. Trump and his allies that Democrats are rigging the election.

To be clear, The Gateway Pundit does not have evidence that these extra ballots were removed from the ballot totals and Benson did not provide the proof.

Michigan citizens and at least one state lawmaker are calling for Jocelyn Benson to release her report on these very serious allegations involving over 100,000 potential ballots!

MI State Rep. Joshua Shriver is calling for an investigation. His request will likely be ignored.

The SOS and State Director of Elections must immediately open pertinent QVF transaction logs to the public and explain the duplicate anomaly in detail. They must prove to Michigan voters that extra ballots are not being cast beyond the one per eligible voter, permitted by law. — Rep. Josh Schriver (@JoshuaSchriver) October 31, 2024

Former MI Senator Patrick Colbeck has filed a FOIA request, demanding that MI SOS Benson provide sufficient evidence of the so-called “glitch.” Colbeck, who many consider to be the premier election integrity expert in Michigan, encouraged citizens to call and or email the SOS Benson and MI Bureau of Elections and demand transparency on this matter:

BREAKING: FOIA Request for “Glitch” Data Submitted MI SoS Jocelyn Benson says that it was a “Glitch” in the daily BallotsCastReport provided by her office which was responsible for the release of data indicating that 125,428 illegal ballots had been cast as of 10/30/24 for the #2024Election. The burden of proof lies on Benson to provide sufficient information for other people to verify her “Glitch” theory. In other words, I believe Benson should “show her math”. That’s why I issued the following FOIA request to her office this morning. By law, she must respond within 5 business days. She can then extend her response deadline for another 10 business days. She can then, under MI FOIA law, wait “until the cows come home” to provide a response (i.e. there is no deadline). If you share my desire to validate or invalidate Benson’s “Glitch” theory, I encourage you to call, email and write Benson’s office to request a prompt and thorough response to my FOIA request.

Here is Senator Colbeck’s tweet:

BREAKING: FOIA Request for “Glitch” Data Submitted

MI SoS @JocelynBenson says that it was a “Glitch” in the daily BallotsCastReport provided by her office which was responsible for the release of data indicating that 125,428 illegal ballots had been cast as of 10/30/24 for the… pic.twitter.com/BM3BxsNmPp — Patrick Colbeck✝️ (@pjcolbeck) November 1, 2024

Also, Angela Benander from the Michigan Secretary of State’s office says Michigan’s SOS report “counted people’s past addresses on separate lines resulting in the same ballot for the same voter appearing on multiple lines…”

At first glance, that statement does not even make sense. Why would a voter’s previous addresses be included on a current report that tallies who currently voted in the state?

Further – we know that this statement is a lie. Patty McMurray investigated and then reported on the reported addresses belonging to just one voter ID in the state.

14 of the 19 addresses were not legitimate. Patty reported:

The list below is a screenshot of the data showing the multiple addresses used by the ONE voter ID to cast 29 votes on 10/25/2024 in Detroit. Although the MI SOS referred to the data that went viral on social media yesterday as “formatting errors,” we discovered something else that was very odd about the list. The one voter ID that was used to allegedly cast 29 votes, as shown in the data below, is tied to 19 different addresses. We decided to look into those 19 addresses, and what we found was disturbing. Only 3 of the addresses below are single-family residential homes. According to MI election law, if a voter registers to vote at a multi-family dwelling, like an apartment or condo, they must include either “unit #” or Apt. #” with their registration, so the ballot is delivered to precisely the correct location. The 11300 E. 7 Mile address is an apartment complex with multiple units. This would be considered an incomplete address, and according to Phani Mantravadi, a voter cannot register to vote with an incomplete address. 2640 Trumbull is a residence, but the voter’s name (which we are not disclosing, as they are likely unaware of this situation) tied to the ID is not registered to vote there. The same is true for the 562 Marlborough St. address.

Read Patty’s amazing report here.

Could it be a coincidence that, with the exception of 14 of the 19 addresses tied to the one voter ID in the MI Bureau of Elections data, that almost every address listed alongside the voter ID belongs to a homeless shelter, food pantry, soup kitchen, recovery center and even a US Post office?

If the Secretary of State insists these were previous addresses for this voter then she has some serious explaining to do -- considering 14 of the 19 addresses are invalid addresses!

The Gateway Pundit reached out to NYT reporter Alexandra Berzon for comment on her highly flawed propaganda piece.

Here is a copy of our email:

Hi Alexandra - We read your hit piece this morning and had a couple questions. Why did you not reach out to our reporter Patty McMurray? Did you ask the Michigan SOS office to provide you evidence about this incident being a glitch? Are you aware that this has occurred in several elections? Explain what you mean by formatting errors? Does that mean that any individual can alter the election results. Look forward to hearing from you. Jim Hoft Founder-Editor The Gateway Pundit

We will publish any updates that we receive.