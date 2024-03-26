AFL Legal Reveals Biden Regime Funded Radical International Group to Censor and Smear American Websites and News Outlets Like Gateway Pundit

America First Legal revealed on Monday that Joe Biden was paying radical foreign operatives to target American websites like The Gateway Pundit.

America First Legal discovered that the Biden regime was funding Imran Ahmed and his UK-based censorship group, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

Imran Ahmed’s group targeted American independent news organizations like The Gateway Pundit.

America First Legal reported on its findings on Monday in a press release and in a /9 In 2019, the Trump Administration had refused this “call to action” on free speech grounds. In fact, on the same day that the Trump Administration announced that it was passing on this international initiative censorship initiative, it reportedly released an online tool for… pic.twitter.com/gZ95a8v2kE — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 20, 2024 “>31 point thread on X .

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, America First Legal (AFL) released documents obtained from its investigation into the Biden administration’s communications with Imran Ahmed and his UK-based censorship group, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). The emails from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of State show how the Biden Administration mobilized the federal government’s counterterrorism assets to support CCDH’s global censorship campaign. Biden Mobilizes the National Security State for Censorship From the day it took power, the Biden Administration mobilized the national security state to support its censorship program. On June 15, 2021, Biden’s National Security Council published its first-ever National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism. To justify censorship, Biden’s strategy asserted that “Internet-based communications platforms” make Americans “vulnerab[le] to domestic terrorist recruitment and other harmful content.” Effectively, the Biden Administration turned to the national security state and its allied technology companies to censor political opponents. In Orwellian fashion, it said: “All told, a better, more holistic, and coordinated understanding of and information sharing on today’s threat will allow a more effective and comprehensive response. That response will address not just current and imminent incarnations of the domestic terrorism threat but also its contributing factors before they can generate still more violence in the future.” Biden Endorses the “Christchurch Call to Action” As the Biden Strategy explained, as part of its effort to control information, “We will also build a community” of “critical partners,” including “state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, as well as foreign allies and partners, civil society, the technology sector, academia, and more.” These “interlocking communities that can contribute information, expertise, analysis, and more” and “With the right orientation and partnerships, the Federal Government can energize, connect, and empower those communities – communities whose input was critical to the formulation of this Strategy itself.” Accordingly, it declared that “in a global, multi-stakeholder setting … with partner governments … the United States endorses the Christchurch Call to Action to Eliminate Terrorist and Violent Extremist Content Online.”… …Eva Hartshorn-Sanders promoted online censorship legislation around the world, including the UK’s Online Safety Bill, testifying before the House of Commons that “websites like The Gateway Pundit profit from Google ads to the tune of over $1 million while spreading election disinformation. That has led to real-world death threats sent to election officials and contributed to the events of 6 January. It is not something we want to see replicated in the UK.” Eva Hartshorn-Sanders also opposed a principle “that is framed negatively about preventing platforms from removing content, rather than positively about addressing content that undermines elections.”

** Read the entire press release from AFLegal.org here.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on Imran Ahmed’s continued attacks on The Gateway Pundit the last few years. We had NO IDEA the Biden regime was funding the organization.

In another previous attack on The Gateway Pundit Imran Ahmed labeled The Gateway Pundit a racist group for pointing out the violent and costly attacks by Black Lives Matter criminals on American cities.

In a July 2023 Twitter Files’ release journalist Paul Thacker focused on the Disinformation network – The Center for Countering Digital Hate – “that Twitter used to silence, censor, and demonetize conservative and independent websites.

Thacker mentions one of the Center for Countering Digital Hate reports that included The Gateway Pundit.

The CCDH report mentioned by Thacker, Defund Racism: Black Lives Matter was used to urge advertisers to blacklist The Gateway Pundit and other conservative websites from mainstream advertisers.

The Center of for Countering Digital Hate used this as an excuse to include The Gateway Pundit on their list of racist websites.

They included TGP because we reported on the insanity of the FBI labeling white supremacists the country’s number one threat when Black Lives Matter-Antifa just destroyed $2 billion in private property in their violent attacks on American cities.

This is not the first time the Center for Countering Digital Hate has targeted The Gateway Pundit.

The Gateway Pundit was targeted by the same group back in February.

he Center for Countering Digital Hate is a far-left group based in Britain led by Imran Ahmed. The sole purpose of the organization is to harass internet advertisers from posting ads on conservative websites in order to silence conservative voices and put them out of business.

Below are CCDH’s latest areas of research, investigation, and advocacy of the far-left group:

Previously, notorious stalker Taylor Lorenz used the Center for Countering Digital Hate, or vice versa, to attack Elon Musk and prominent conservatives and medical experts as extremist influencers on Twitter.

They offer no evidence to back up their claims. This was another very shoddy report by Taylor Lorenz that could open her and the Post up to potential lawsuits.

The article lists the top 10 Twitter Extremist Influencers.

The list includes:

Andrew Tate Dr. Robert Malone Andrew Anglin Emerald Robinson Rogan O’Handley (DC Draino) Peter McCullough Stew Peters Anthime Gionet (Baked Alaska) Rizza Islam Gateway Pundit

The article by Lorenz includes a line about extremist accounts of “self-professed Nazis, disinformation actors, misogynists, and homophobes.”

It’s not clear how they tie that to The Gateway Pundit, a website with women, minorities, and gays, but be assured that we will investigate their allegations.

But we had no idea the Center for Countering Digital Hate was smearing The Gateway Pundit in the House of Commons – And Joe Biden was funding them!