Confirmed: Department of Defense Paid Far-Left Newsguard $749,387 to Continue to Censor The Gateway Pundit and Conservative Media

Newsguard claims to be a non-partisan fact-checking organization.

But a quick glance at its operations and related social media accounts shows an unhinged group of committed Trump-haters.

Newsguard is a media “fact-checking” company that was started in 2018. They claim to rate websites for reliability. Basically, they’re in the business of deciding who is fake news and who is not. And they HATE pro-Trump publishers and citizen journalists. The company is supported by Trump-haters, elites and media giants.

There is ample proof the activists behind Newsguard are unhinged leftists and anti-Trumpers.

Our friends at the conservative website 100percentfedup previously shared information with The Gateway Pundit that exposes the Newsguard liberal activists.

As we reported earlier — ALL of the top activists at the Newsguard organization are virulent Trump-haters.

And their mission is to DESTROY pro-Trump and conservative websites.

Breitbart.com reported on this organization and their goal to demonetize opposing voices online.

Financial Blacklisting: NewsGuard Advises Advertisers to Avoid Pro-Trump Media NewsGuard, the news-filtering browser extension recently partnered with Microsoft and run by neoconservatives, Obama-Clinton alumni, and other assorted Trump haters, has advised advertisers to withdraw their business from websites on its blacklist of “unreliable” news websites — a list that includes Breitbart News, The Drudge Report, and the Daily Mail… …The effect isn’t merely to silence pro-Trump media. It also ensures advertisers don’t market their products to Trump voters, causing them to rely less and less on consumers in the heartland, and more on progressive consumers who read establishment news sources.

In 2019 there was a report by La Corte News that revealed conservative sites are twice as likely to be rated unreliable as liberal publishers.

Today we found out the United States Department of Defense was using taxpayer dollars to censor conservatives and independent media online.

The DOD awarded $749,387 to Newsguard in September 2021.

From Matt Taibbi: “Some NGOs, like the GEC-funded Global Disinformation Index or the DOD-funded Newsguard, not only seek content moderation but apply subjective “risk” or “reliability” scores to media outlets, which can result in reduction in revenue. Do we want government in this role?”

🚨BREAKING: Twitter and Stanford accused of running a disinformation campaign to hide the truth about vaccines Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi): “We found just yesterday a tweet from the Virality Project from @Stanford, which is partnered with a number of government agencies and @twitter,… https://t.co/HkO7npCfhv pic.twitter.com/Ir215NE2DP — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) March 9, 2023

Newsguard has consistently attacked The Gateway Pundit on COVID, the Hunter Biden laptop, and vaccines that have all been proven to be accurate.

Newsquard has NEVER criticized the mainstream media for lying about Trump-Russia collusion, the Hunter Biden laptop, COVID and vaccines.

So why is the federal government funding this radical censorship outfit?