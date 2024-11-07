Massachusetts Democrat Governor Vows to Defy Trump’s Deportation Plans: Promises to Use ‘Executive Power’ to Shield Criminal Aliens

Massachusetts Democrat Governor Maura Healey has made clear she intends to use every tool in her arsenal to block mass deportation plans under a potential Trump administration.

This includes leveraging executive powers and state legislation to shield illegal immigrants within Massachusetts, despite federal laws.

A recent report from ICE revealed shocking statistics that highlight the grave consequences of the Biden-Harris administration’s reckless open border policies.

According to Deputy Director Patrick Lechleitner, over 662,000 illegal immigrants with criminal histories are on ICE’s docket, with more than 425,000 actively tracked by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after being convicted of various crimes, and an additional 226,000 facing pending criminal charges.

These numbers paint a bleak picture, one in which over 13,000 convicted of homicide and 15,000 convicted of sexual assault are free within the U.S., courtesy of the Biden regime’s open border.

During a rally in Bozeman, Montana last August, Trump lambasted the current state of immigration policy and promised he would begin the largest deportation operation in American history.

“We have a new form of crime, it’s called migrant crime, and it’s gonna be as vicious as any crime ever seen in this country before,” Trump said.

“Now we have hundreds and hundreds of people coming in, thousands of people coming in. And these are the world’s worst terrorists. And it’s 100 percent certain that really bad things are gonna happen,” Trump said.

“Vote Republican and we will begin the largest deportation operation in American history,” Trump continued.

Governor Healey’s recent statements, however, signal a commitment to resisting federal enforcement efforts. When asked by Lawrence O’Donnell whether Massachusetts State Police would assist in mass deportations, Healey said no.

Lawrence O’Donnell: If the Trump administration requests it, would the Massachusetts State Police assist in mass deportations? Maura Healey: No, absolutely not. But let me say this. I do think it’s important that we all recognize there’s going to be a lot of pressure on states and state officials. I can assure you we’re going to work really hard to deliver. Some realities also need to be noted. In 2016, we had a very different situation in the courts. While there may be litigation ahead, there are many other ways that people are going to act and need to act for the sake of their states and their residents. There’s regulatory authority, executive powers, and the like. There’s also legislation within our states. The key here is that every tool in the toolbox has got to be used to protect our citizens, protect our residents, protect our states, and certainly to hold the line on democracy and the rule of law as a basic principle.

Cambridge, a long-standing sanctuary city, exemplifies the support Healey has garnered for her resistance.

Vice Mayor Marc C. McGovern reinforced the city’s commitment, saying, “We are a welcoming and supportive community, and I expect us to stay that way,” according to the Harvard Crimson.

While Democrats have championed open borders and humanitarian migrant policies, it seems when the issue is brought to their own doorsteps—literally—enthusiasm fades.

