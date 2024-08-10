President Trump During Rally in Bozeman, Montana: “Vote Republican and We Will Begin the Largest Deportation Operation in American History” (VIDEO)

President Trump took the stage at his rally to a very excited crowd of patriots in Bozeman, Montana on Friday evening.

WATCH: President Trump receives incredibly warm welcome at Montana rally pic.twitter.com/FjlBjM0OME — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 10, 2024

President Trump talked about the ongoing threat of open borders which includes crimes committed by illegal aliens, as well as the extreme danger of terrorists getting into the United States.

“We have a new form of crime, it’s called migrant crime, and it’s gonna be as vicious as any crime ever seen in this country before,” Trump said.

“Now we have hundreds and hundreds of people coming in, thousands of people coming in. And these are the world’s worst terrorists. And it’s 100 percent certain that really bad things are gonna happen,” Trump said.

“Vote Republican and we will begin the largest deportation operation in American history,” Trump continued.

“Vote Republican and we will begin the largest deportation operation in American history.” — President Trump in Bozeman, Montana pic.twitter.com/kOnutZD2CO — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 10, 2024

President Trump also blasted Tim Walz and talked about his poor record as governor of Minnesota as well as his extreme views.

“He signed a bill to give illegal aliens free healthcare, he abolished Columbus Day,” Trump said.

“He signed a law letting the state kidnap children to change their gender, so that they go home, and but I’m not talking about him, I’m talking about her. This is her ideology, that’s why she picked him,” Trump said.

“We want to have strong borders, we want to have good elections, we want to have low interest rates, we want to be able to buy a house, we want great education,” Trump continued.

WATCH: President Trump BLASTS Tim Walz’s record as governor of Minnesota, defends JD Vance at MT rally pic.twitter.com/1qKUzUc9Ho — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 10, 2024

