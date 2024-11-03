People with Harris Signs in Panic After Receiving Letters and Postcards Thanking Them for ‘Volunteering’ to House Migrant Families

Kamala Harris supporters across the country have been left rattled after receiving letters and postcards suggesting they will be “volunteering” to house migrant families.

While Democrats have championed open borders and humanitarian migrant policies, it seems when the issue is brought to their own doorsteps—literally—enthusiasm fades.

One Harris supporter in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, was shocked after receiving what appeared to be a postcard from Harris’s campaign.

When she flipped it over, the message informed her that a family of migrants from Nicaragua would be moving into her home, even specifying the date and listing food and transportation needs.

The postcard reads:

Thank you for supporting Kamala! We are so appreciative of you  putting out a yard sign. But now we need your continued help.

We will be moving a family of 2 from the country of NICARAGUA into your home on 10/30/2024.

They will need food, toiletries, and transportation. Thank you.

Similarly, in California’s Fresno County, several households with “Harris-Walz” yard signs were reportedly mailed letters suggesting their homes were selected as “sanctuary residences” for illegal immigrants, according to News Nation.

The letters, with messages in English, Spanish, and Arabic, warned that their homes would be listed as “sanctuary residences” for migrants if they left their signs up. Laval noted that the FBI and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

“Somebody drove around our neighborhood, jotted down all of the street addresses that had Harris signs in their yards and sent them this letter,” said Carole Laval, a Democrat voter.

“To receive something like this, it’s un-American,” Laval said. “We’re exercising our right to free speech. This is not right.”

“I was angry. And it’s not deterring me from taking down my signs. I came down here to buy more signs,” Michele Richtel, a registered Democrat, said.

